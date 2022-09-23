Basic jewel, Werton renews with Flamengo until 2024; fine is 70 million euros | Flamengo

Flamengo renewed the contract with one of its base jewels this Friday. Striker Werton, who participated in the three training sessions of the professional team this week, signed a contract valid until December 2024.
The termination penalty for the Amazonian is stipulated at 70 million euros, which corresponds to R$ 356 million at the current exchange rate.
Werton, who turned 19 last Friday, has three matches as a Flamengo professional. His debut took place on July 1, 2021, in stoppage time in the 2-0 victory over Cuiabá, for the Brazilian Championship.
Werton signs alongside Paulo Rego (Father), Missilene Leandro (Mother) and Paula Cristina (Sister) and businessman Gabriel Rodrigues, from TINMO — Photo: Reproduction
At the time, after replacing Bruno Henrique, the player, then 17 years old, celebrated his first game for the club he loves.
– I dreamed about it my whole life. Since my departure from Benjamin Constant, by boat, to Manaus. Then the chance to go to Rio de Janeiro to audition at the club of my heart. Pass. Confirm that I would stay here. From goal to goal at the base until that moment arrives. Thanks God. Thank you family. Thank you, my Mengão – summarized.
In the same Brazilian, Werton was still used in the final round, against Atlético-GO. In 2022, he entered the second half of the 2-1 victory over Portuguesa, a game in which Flamengo was represented mostly by under-20 athletes.
Werton is training with the Flamengo group of professionals this week — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo
Werton takes on Everton Cebolinha in Flamengo training — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo
— Photo: Reproduction
