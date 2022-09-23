Behind the scenes: Rueda changes stance for Bielsa at Santos and admits greater investment | saints

Despite knowing that it would not be simple and much less cheap, the president, who accumulates the role of football executive, was convinced that he needed to try to sign the Argentine.

Rueda then contacted the coach. The idea was to “get out of the box”, to think differently. For this, the president accepted that he would need to be willing to spend more on a coach than he had been spending on the last hires.

The president is willing to invest more in football in 2023. And the hiring of Marcelo Bielsa would only be for next year. In this case, Orlando Ribeiro would be kept in charge of the team until the end of 2022 to hand over the football department to the Argentine next season.

1 of 3 Bielsa during City v Leeds — Photo: REUTERS Bielsa during City v Leeds — Photo: REUTERS

The possible hiring of Bielsa completely changes the course of Santos in the final stretch of the current season. In 2013, when he negotiated with the club, the coach had asked for full control of the football department.

Santos, despite being in the initial stage of talks with Bielsa, understands that this could happen again. Therefore, if the “flirtation” with the coach evolves, Peixe can also stop the search for a football executive.

Until starting talks with Bielsa, Santos gave priority to hiring a boss for the most important department of the club. Since Newton Drummond’s departure, President Rueda has held both roles.

2 of 3 Santos President Andres Rueda — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Santos president Andres Rueda — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Santos even negotiated with Vanderlei Luxemburgo to be a kind of manager. The coach would command the team until the end of the year, but already commanding the football department. In 2023, he would just become a manager.

During the negotiations, Luxemburgo suggested to Santos that he be a coach and manager. But the Management Committee disapproved of the coach’s arrival.

Back to square one, Santos has not evolved in recent days in the search for a football executive. The club spoke with some coaches, such as the Argentine Mauricio Pellegrino, but, precisely because it wanted a manager beforehand, it did not go ahead in the negotiations.

Faced with all the difficulty to hire an executive and coach, Peixe already sees the permanence of Orlando Ribeiro, the interim coach, as natural, at least until the game against Athletico, on Tuesday.

And, if talks with Bielsa evolve, Orlando could remain in charge until the end of the current season.

Bielsa is free on the market after leaving England’s Leeds United, the club he led for four seasons. Before that, he spent six years with the Argentina national team, from 1999 to 2004. He also worked for Lille and Olympique de Marseille, in France; in Lazio, from Italy; in the Atlas and América, from Mexico; at Atletico Bilbao, in Spain; at Newell’s Old Boys and at Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina; and in the Chilean national team.

