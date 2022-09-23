Belgium beats Wales and lives on

Belgium beat Wales 2-1 this afternoon (22), in a match valid for the fifth round of the Nations League group stage. The score was built with goals from De Bruyne and Batshuayi, for the Belgians. Moore scored for the Welsh. The Manchester City midfielder, in addition to the goal, gave an assist, hit a ball on the post and suffered a penalty that VAR ended up pointing to an error for annulment.

As a result, the commanders of Roberto Martínez continue in the viceleadership of Group 3. That’s because Holland beat Poland and is 100% in the competition.

Thus, Belgium will need to beat the Dutch in direct confrontation and pass them on goal difference to qualify. On the other hand, Wales increased their great chances of being relegated, needing to beat Poland to reverse their situation.

The Belgians return to the field to face the Netherlands on Sunday (25), at 15:45 (GMT), for the last round of the group stage of the League of Nations. The Welsh face Poland, on the same day and time.

Belgian home

In the 10th minute of the game, Belgium opened the scoring of the confrontation. Meunier fed the ball to Batshuayi and the striker dominated at the edge of the area. From there, he served the arrival of De Bruyne, who finished first in the left corner of Hennessey.

Shirt 7 again! After a counterattack down the left, Hazard managed the ball and played for De Bruyne in the middle. With space, he kicked placed on the goalkeeper’s right post, who remained motionless.

Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium celebrates his goal in the Nations League Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Belgium expands!

At the end of the first stage, Roberto Martínez’s men extended their advantage. Kevin De Bruyne received on the right and gave a perfect pass for Batshuayi to push into the back of the goal.

Before finishing the first 45 minutes, there was still time for shirt 7 to finish one more time and demand that Hennessey make a good defense to avoid the third of the Belgians.

Wales discounts

In the first minutes of the second half, Wales reduced the Belgian advantage. Johnson fell against Belgium’s double tag and still managed to cross into the small area. There, Moore climbed higher than anyone else and headed, at point-blank range, to beat Courtois and hit the net.

VAR in action

De Bruyne received in the area and went to the ground after contact with Morrel, but soon got up to get the ball and take the corner. However, the match referee awarded the penalty. After that, VAR suggested the review and the penalty was invalidated.

Wales on ‘all or nothing’

With the match coming to an end, Wales started to be more offensive and seek an equalizer, even demanding good saves from goalkeeper Courtois. However, he couldn’t get past the best goalkeeper in the world and avoid defeat.

DATASHEET:

BELGIUM 2 x 1 COUNTRY OF WALES

Reason: League of Nations group stage

Place: Roi Baudouin Stadium in Brussels (Belgium)

Date and time: September 22, 2022, at 3:45 pm (Brasília time)

goals: De Bruyne (10′ Q1 – BEL), Batshuayi (37′ Q1 – BEL), Moore (5′ Q2 – WAL)

Yellow cards: Mepham (WAL), Ampadu (WAL), Bale (WAL)

BELGIUM: Courtois; Debast, Alderweireld and Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans (Vanaken), Witsel and Carrasco (Trossard); De Bruyne (De Ketelaere), Eden Hazard (Mertens) and Batshuayi (Openda). Technician: Roberto Martínez

WALES: Hennessey; Connor Roberts, Rodon, Mepham and Neco Williams; Ampadu, Smith (Morrell) and Norrington-Davies (Tyler Roberts); James, Johnson and Moore (Bale). Technician: Robert Page