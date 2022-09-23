BENEFIT of R$ 600 of AUXÍLIO BRASIL is worth less than that of EMERGENCY AID

Since August, the minimum payment of Brazil aid is R$ 600. However, the amount is less than the R$ 600 paid during the term of the Emergency Aid. In any case, the expanded payment of the social program should only last until December of this year.

At first, it is important to make it clear that the difference between the values ​​of the projects, although apparently they are the same, is in the inflation rate prevailing in each period of distribution of benefits. The discrepancy is 20.7% from April 2020 to June 2022.

Thus, considering the rate mentioned, a correction would be necessary on the R$ 600 of Emergency Aid. Therefore, currently, the minimum payment for Auxílio Brasil should be R$ 725. In other words, it would need R$ 125 more for purchasing power to be compatible.

Aid value Brazil

Firstly, the additional R$200 for Auxílio Brasil, which raised the minimum benefit amount from R$400 to R$600, is available due to the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Bondades.

The measure will be valid between August and December this year. Total expenditures will be R$ 41.2 billion. However, it is important to note that PEC also made room for more beneficiaries on the program’s payroll.

frauds

Within the Federal Government there is a certain fear that the frauds that were seen in Emergency Aid will happen again at the same level in Auxílio Brasil. So, they decided to increase the investigation on users.

Between the payments in August and September, the Ministry of Citizenship should carry out another fine-tooth comb on the accounts of the more than 20 million Auxílio Brasil users. The idea is precisely to try to prevent irregularities.

“We have a very strong policy in this data collection, in this data crossing, to make the resource really reach those families that need it”, said the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Vieira Bento.

Who receives the Brazil Aid?

Auxílio Brasil is granted to families registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadUnique). However, it is still necessary to meet the eligibility rules, which are:

Have a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105, characterizing a family in extreme poverty;

Have a monthly per capita family income between R$ 105.01 to R$ 210, characterizing a family in a situation of poverty, however, as long as it has pregnant women, nursing mothers or people under 21 years old.

In addition to these basic criteria, there are three possibilities to enter Auxílio Brasil, according to the Ministry of Citizenship. Check out:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically;

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list;

If you are not on CadÚnico, you must seek a CRAS for registration, with no guarantee of receiving.

Auxílio Brasil September calendar

The transfers of the benefit have already started this month. See the dates below:

end of NIS payment dates 1 September 19 two September 20 3 September 21st 4 September 22 5 September 23th 6 September 26 7 September 27 8 September 28 9 September 29 0 September 30th