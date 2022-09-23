BeReal: discover the social network that shows the ‘honest’ side of people – Tecnologia

On BeReal, you can only post one post per day (photo: Reproduction / BeReal)

Imagine a social network where there are no filters and retouching and where you can only post once a day and you only have two minutes to take your picture. This is BeReal, an application that emerged in France in 2020. The “honest” social network has attracted the attention of users worldwide and won the top most downloaded application in the United States.

In March, BeReal reached the mark of 10 million daily active users worldwide. In the same month of last year, there were just over 100 thousand, according to the application. In the last 28 days, considering only Android system users, approximately 413,100 BeReal downloads were made from the Play Store in Brazil. In the second quarter of this year, the country had already become the third with the highest growth in the number of downloads, with an increase of 2,803.3% compared to the previous quarter.

To register it is very simple: you put your name, date of birth and telephone number. The application will send a confirmation code to your device and, after entering this number, you choose your username. And then you are already free to use the social network.

The operation of the application is also without a secret. Once a day, all users receive a notification from BeReal, at a random time. When you click on the message, your camera opens and you have two minutes to make a record of what is happening. The record is made by the cell phone’s front and rear cameras. It’s only after you submit your post that you can view your friends’ photos.

The network also has a ‘RealMoji’ feature, where you can react to other users’ posts by taking a picture imitating the emojis.

RealMoji feature allows user to emulate emoji to react to posts (photo: Reproduction / BeReal)

BeReal’s success upsets competitors

With the success of BeReal, TikTok decided to launch a new app, called TikTok Now. The application was launched last Thursday (15/9) in the United States and has already landed in Brazil. In it, the user is invited to share unique routine moments, without filtering or editing.

The social network sends a notification once a day, at the time of posting. When the user clicks on the message, they have three minutes to take a 10-second photo or video using the front and rear cameras. Like BeReal, TikTok Now only allows the user to see friends’ posts if they share an image or video that day.

Meanwhile, Instagram is testing a new functionality similar to BeReal and TikTok Now. Called ‘Candid Challenges’, in Portuguese, a sincere challenge, the novelty also offers two minutes for users to publish a photo with a front and rear camera without any type of filter.

Currently, Instagram already has the ‘dual’ feature, where you can record content with both cameras at the same time. The feature was released after the growth of BeReal.

In the ‘dual’ announcement, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, also mentioned other features that are coming to the platform, such as video merging, templates and improvements to the remix function.