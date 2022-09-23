Bia overcome in 3h battle on Wednesdays

Bia will return to play in Europe in the next few weeks of the tour Photo: Toray Pan Pacific Open

Tokyo, Japan) – then have advanced to quarterfinals in Tokyo without having to play Last Thursday, Beatriz Haddad Maia returned to the court this Friday and ended her participation in Japan. Bia was surpassed by Russian Veronika Kudermetova, 13th in the ranking, by 6/7 (4-7), 7/6 (8-6) and 6/1 in a battle lasting 3h15.

The campaign until the quarterfinals yielded 100 points in the ranking for Bia. The 26-year-old from São Paulo and current number 1 in Brazil started the week in 16th place, one position below her personal record, and provisionally equals that mark. However, she could still be overtaken by Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, involved in the WTA 250 in Seoul.

Kudermetova gets it done 🤝 The No.4 seed comes from a set down to advance to the Tokyo semifinals, 6-7(4), 7-6(6), 6-1!#TorayPPO pic.twitter.com/Ut5gfv0IDh — wta (@WTA) September 23, 2022

Another goal for Bia in this final stretch of the season is to qualify for the WTA Finals. She is ranked 14th in the race for the year’s top eight tournament, which begins October 31 in Fort Worth, United States, and could reach 10th in the Finals fight if she were the champion.

Winner of two WTA 250s on the grass courts of Nottingham and Birmingham, Bia was looking for her eighth semifinal of her career and sixth of the year. The southpaw from São Paulo heads to the WTA 250 in Talín, Estonia, which takes place next week. She also plays the WTA 500 in Ostrava and San Diego and the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara following the season.

Bia’s tormentor in the tournament, Kudermetova is 25 years old, occupies the best ranking of her career, and is already ninth in the race for the Finals. Despite having only one WTA title, won last year in Charleston, she already has five finals on the circuit, three of them this year. His next rival will come from the match between the Chinese Qinwen Zheng, 19 years old and 36th in the ranking, and the American Claire Liu, 84th.

When you run that far around your backhand, the inside-out forehand better be good 🫣 No problem for Bia 🫡 pic.twitter.com/QxBnbmEGmO — wta (@WTA) September 23, 2022

The match started with very long games, the first five had break-points. Bia lost by 2/0, but turned to 3/2. More consistent from the back of the court, while the rival had been making many unforced mistakes, the Brazilian would break again to make 5/2.

Bia didn’t take the chance to serve to the set and allowed her rival’s reaction. With the score tied at 5/5, the match was stopped for approximately 30 minutes due to rain. During the tiebreak, Bia lost 4-2, but managed to come back.

Boom boom Bia 💥 Haddad Maia closes out a tight opening set over Kudermetova, 7-6(4)! One set away from the #TorayPPO semifinals pic.twitter.com/WPCizPvIWR — wta (@WTA) September 23, 2022

The second set had only one break for each side, despite Bia facing five break-points. Kudermetova served well, made 6 aces and was confirming her service games without much risk. The Russian opened 3/1 on the scoreboard and maintained the advantage until the moment of serving with 5/2. Bia returned the break and even saved a set-point on the serve to force a new tiebreak.

During the tiebreaker, the Russian had the advantage practically the entire time, Bia saved two more set-points and was very close to victory, but Kudermetova defined the partial with a great winner with a very angled backhand.

The decisive set was largely dominated by Kudermetova, who did not face break-points and only conceded four points in her serve games. Bia, in turn, put up only 38% of first services on the court and made four double faults, becoming easy prey for her rival, who got three new breaks to close the game.

Kudermetova shot 11 aces in the match against 6 of Bia and made 4 double faults against 8. More aggressive on the court, the Russian got more than twice as many winners, 45 to 22, and also made more unforced errors, 66 against 48 from the Brazilian. The match had nine service breaks, 6-3 for Kudermetova, and a total of 25 break-points.