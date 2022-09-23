Bia says she suffered threats for having straight hair

At dawn, Bia Miranda told Tiago Ramos, Deolane Bezerra and Pétala Barreiros in “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) that she fought with the girls from the favela where she lived, in Rio de Janeiro. The farmer commented that he was targeted for his straight hair.

“In the favela, girls have a habit of pulling hair. When I fought with a girl, she pulled my hair and I was already giving, giving, giving [porrada]. Then, later, the fight ended and she took a tuft of my hair. I said: ‘My love, my hair is straight. AND yours, which is full of cream and can’t pull? I smashed your face,'” said Bia.

She continued: “When I moved to the favela, I had no mania [de brigar]. It’s just that the girls started threatening me so much just because I had just arrived and I was the only one with straight hair there, so I had to defend myself.”

