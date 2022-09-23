Bielsa is Santos’ new target | saints

Marcelo Bielsa is Santos’ new target to replace the fired Lisca. President Andres Rueda leads the conversations with the Argentine coach, currently without a club.

The coach is seen as the best option for Peixe after Sebastián Beccacece, Luxemburgo (vetoed by the Management Committee) and Mauricio Pellegrino passed the board’s radar.

Despite the desire, the club recognizes that hiring Bielsa is not a simple mission. Rueda, however, tries to convince him to work in Brazil for the first time. The Argentine is free on the market after leaving England’s Leeds United, a club he led for four seasons.

more about the saints:

+ Club renews with Camacho

1 of 2 Marcelo Bielsa left Leeds at the end of February — Photo: Getty Images Marcelo Bielsa left Leeds at the end of February — Photo: Getty Images

Bielsa left English football after failing to get good numbers last season. In 30 games, there were only six wins. This, by the way, is not the first time that Santos negotiates with Marcelo Bielsa.

In 2013, after Muricy Ramalho’s departure, Peixe had talked to the coach. Despite complex requests, such as salaries in euros, a team with four assistants, a release clause in the total contract value and absolute command of the club’s football department, a deal came very close.

What most hindered the possible arrival of Bielsa to Santos was a request from the coach to take over the team just six months later. During this period, one of his assistants would command the team, while the coach would “immerse” in games in Series A and B.

Marcelo Bielsa spent six years in the Argentine national team, from 1999 to 2004. He also worked at Lille and Olympique de Marseille, in France; in Lazio, from Italy; in the Atlas and América, from Mexico; at Atletico Bilbao, in Spain; at Newell’s Old Boys and at Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina; and in the Chilean national team.

Remember! Marcelo “El Loco” Bielsa confesses to having spied on all opponents of the English second division

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Click here and learn all about Santos

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!