Bill for amnesty for organized groups in Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminense and Vasco is approved by Alerj | football

In session at the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj) this Thursday, the bill 6.188/22, which would give amnesty to banned organized supporters, was approved. Governor Cláudio Castro has up to 15 days to sanction or veto it.

The amnesty passed, but the bill only becomes valid after the signature of a new Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC), which proposes a collaboration of organized supporters to identify members who engage in acts of indiscipline or crimes . This is compensation for the amnesty.

It is important to note that the sanctions applied to individuals do not fall, as provided for in article 6-A of the bill. Check it out below:

“Art. 6-A. As of the publication of this Law, all punishments to organized supporters, for acts practiced so far, are extinct, allowing them to return to sporting events.

§1 – The provisions of the caput of this article are conditioned to the new agreement with the competent authorities.

§2 – The provisions of the caput of this article do not apply to individuals and supporters who have a judicial decision in their disfavor punished for illegal acts”.

The information about the TAC that proposes the collaboration was anticipated by the blog of journalist Gabriela Moreira. Click here and read.

The TAC will begin to be prepared at a meeting next Wednesday, at the headquarters of the Public Ministry (MP) in Rio de Janeiro, with the participation of deputies and members of the National Association of Organized Supporters (Anatog) and the Public Defender’s Office.

The approval of the milk project benefits Fúria Jovem (Botafogo), Raça Rubro-Negra and Jovem-Fla (Flamengo), Young-Flu (Fluminense) and Força Jovem (Vasco).

Mediator of the session that approved the project, André Ceciliano, president of Alerj, was optimistic about the signing of the new TAC.

– I have no doubt that we will have a positive result before the governor’s sanction. We will have a meeting on Wednesday with the attorney responsible for the current TAC. Let’s go a long way. In addition to the project, the important thing is understanding. Our objective is to guarantee justice, but for that we need consensus – said Ceciliano to the Alerj website.

Carlos Minc (PT), one of the authors of the measure alongside Luiz Paulo (PSD), Zeidan (PT) and Marta Rocha (PDT), mentioned that educational measures together with organized groups have brought results in the sense of curbing violence and prejudiced acts. inside the stadium.

– All organized supporters banned racist, sexist and LGBTphobic speeches. They received a diploma from this House for this attitude. So, education and awareness are the best ways to end violence. We went to our limit, we wanted to review all the current punishments. We could approve the general amnesty and play for the audience.