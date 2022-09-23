Bolsonaro was abandoned by Faria Lima, on the eve of the 1st round? – Money Times

on the eve of elections and with a crystallized scenario of polarizationor between the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the former president Squid (PT), stock managers continue to bet on pragmatism, contrary to the practically unanimous support for the retired army captain in 2018.

The position also contrasts with the militancy of individual investors on social networks. managers heard by Money Times project scenarios in which it would be possible to win with Bolsonaro’s re-election and also with the victory of the PT leader.

The stance is adopted at a time when, with less than two weeks to go before the votes for the first round, polls consider the feasibility of a third candidate – what was desired by the market until a few months ago.

The question that follows is how the next government will deal with the public Accounts, said managers. In this sense, Bolsonaro’s current policy is well regarded, while the indication of who will be the next Minister of Economy in an eventual Lula government is evaluated as essential to dictate decision-making.

At the beginning of the week, Lula won another point with the Faria Lima receiving the support of the former president of the Central Bank Henrique Meirelles. The news contributed to the stock soaring more than 2% in one day, against Wall Street. In an exclusive interview with Money Timeshowever, Meirelles did not talk about his presence in an eventual Lula ministry.

Outside Lula, here Bolsonaro

The posture of pragmatism is reiterated above all by the foreignersmore immune to the ideological debate that has taken over the country since 2013.

International investors do not allocate resources thinking about whether candidate A or B will win. As a general rule, they invest in the Brazilian Stock Exchange due to the characteristics of the papers they consider attractive – and despite the elections.

Foreigners are looking for cheap stocks at a time when other emerging economies have greater uncertainty than Brazil, said one manager.

Until August 20, foreigners had invested R$ 70.19 billion in the Brazilian stock exchange in 2022, according to data from B3. In the month, the balance is positive by R$ 41.9 million.

“Assuming that they (foreigners) are putting money here, this already indicates that they are not afraid of Lula,” said a manager who asked not to be identified. “I don’t believe in these conspiracy theories [de que o ex-presidente faria um governo de extrema esquerda]”.

Another manager talks about the possibility of incentives to the construction and educational boost certain roles. For Fabio Kanczuk, from ASA Investments and ex-BC, foreigners tend to prefer Lula, while domestics prefer Bolsonaro.

According to him, in an interview with Bloombergthe staves ESG and the Amazon of an eventual PT government would please the international investor, while the current president would have more support in the local private sector for the State’s reduction policy.

Another manager, who also asked not to be identified, said that Faria Lima is “split”, although the market already knows the two candidates – which, in a way, reduces the uncertainty. “If it’s Lula or Bolsonaro, the market likes it”.

Squid Resistances

For one of the managers who spoke to the report, there is a “false idea” of the possible outcome of the elections caused by polls of voting intentions.

“Clearly the financial market is not seeing Lula with that much advantage”, argued a manager with less than R$ 1 billion in assets under management.

He echoes Bolsonaro’s view that polls do not reflect reality and the result of the first round “may surprise”. “I honestly don’t believe in any research,” he said.

“I don’t think Lula is ahead. And I operate in the market,” she pointed out. “You’ll talk to the guys on the benches, like the treasurers, and you’ll see that they don’t think Lula is ahead.”

He also said that there is no such thing as a “moderate Lula”. “I think that if something along these lines actually happens [vitória de Lula]the mood [da Bolsa] changes fast,” he said. For him, the victory of the former president would be a “catastrophe”. “There is no Lula priced today on the market,” he said.

Armored SOEs

Even with the possibility of a victory for Lula or Bolsonaro, the actions of state-owned companies shone this year. Petrobras (PETR4) jumps more than 60% and Bank of Brazil (BBSA3) soars 51% in 2022.

The reasons are practically the same: stellar results, filled with big dividends.

Despite constant threats from former president Lula, who has already classified BB’s profit as “a private bank”, in addition to Bolsonaro’s interventionist history, who changed Petrobras’ CEO four times, managers continue to hold companies in their portfolios.

“The market is extremely pessimistic about Lula’s victory, but Lula is not Dilma“, said Leonardo Rufino, from Mantaro Capital. For him, the reality of state administrations “certainly” will be worse with the PT leader than it is now. “But we don’t see irrationality.”

“Companies have absurd prices. Petrobras generates a lot of cash. For the government to destroy Petrobras, it would have to act quickly, because today the asymmetry is brutal,” he argued.

According to Rufino, the interference over companies was reduced and dismantling the State-Owned Companies Law could “give work” to an interventionist government.

The manager also considered that Lula is not “committed to raptures”. “If it were Cyrus who was in front, the actions [das estatais] would be down there,” he added. “People expect wisdom [do Lula]”.

Bruno Di Giacomo, from Nero Investimentosis more pessimistic and says that investing in state-owned companies would be to bet on the victory of some candidate. “We are out of the game,” he said.

“There will be no blow”

Another point of concern for the market is a possible negative reaction by Bolsonaro, if he is defeated. As is well known, the former captain has been raising doubts about the smoothness of the electoral process and has already signaled that he may not recognize the victory of his biggest opponent.

In this scenario, market agents fear a movement similar to the invasion of the Capitol in the United States. In the view of Mantaro’s manager, however, it is unlikely that an eventual judicialization of the electoral result will impact the Stock Exchange. “To think there will be a price, you would have to believe that there would be institutional rupture”, he commented.

The manager pondered that there is external concern about the issue, but said that there seems to be no support from the establishment for an attempt to delegitimize the elections. “But of course it could be a divided country.”

In a monthly letter sent to clients, the manager guard cited the institutional risk and said that, on a smaller scale, the various noises in relation to the electoral process encompass the “friction” between Bolsonaro and ministers of STFa polarized climate between supporters and the questioning of election results.

“Although we consider that the aggravation of these noises is unlikely, we have noticed concerns in part of the market with the possibility of an intensification of the clashes and, even, an event similar to what occurred in the US Capitol invasion, in early 2021”, he said. .

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and a lot of interactivity, such as: the summary of the main news of the day in Minuto Money Times, Money Times Responds, in which our journalists answer questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more most… Click here and follow our profile now!