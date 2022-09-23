Boston Celtics coach suspended for 1 year for ‘intimate relationship’ with franchise employee

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has been suspended after being involved in an ‘intimate relationship’ with a franchise employee

Ime Udokatechnician of Boston Celticsis facing a disciplinary action that turned into a suspension after coming to the surface involvement in an intimate relationship with a woman who is part of the franchise from Massachusetts.

The relationship, even if consensualis considered a violation of the organization’s guidelinesand a decision on the duration of that suspension took place this Thursday.

the celtics released a statement saying that Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, effective immediately, for “violating the franchise’s internal policies” and that his continuance in the role would be evaluated at a later date..

“I want to apologize to the players, fans, the entire Celtics organization and my family for letting them down. I apologize for putting the team in this difficult situation and I accept the decision. Out of respect for those involved, I will not comment further.” , said Udokain a statement.

Will HardyIme Udoka’s top assistant coach, left Boston to coach Utah Jazz. The other speculated name for the position, Joe Mazzullaprobably appears on the list of nominees for an interim role.

Udoka joined the Celtics in mid-2021 after spending time working with San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets as an assistant. The coach took over from Brad Stevens, who was promoted to the role of president of basketball operations for the franchise.

In his first season as a coach, Udoka led the ‘remarkable resurgence’ in Boston, closing the last 35 games with a 28-7 rush. The Celtics had an impressive run in the Eastern Conference playoffs, advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years.

Udoka was just the fifth coach in the past 25 years to reach the NBA Finals in his first season as head coach, and the first since Nick Nurse in 2019.

The coach led Boston in victories over Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and Miami Heat in the Eastern Finals, before the team lost to Golden State Warriors in six games in the NBA Finals.