Botafogo beats goalkeeper Superman, beats Audax and takes advantage in the quarterfinals of the Copa Rio Sub-20 OPG

Acting on a bad lawn at CEFAT, the Botafogo defeated the audax of the good goalkeeper Super man 1-0 this Thursday (22) and took the lead in the quarterfinals of Rio U-20 Cup OPG. Glorioso can now draw the return match, scheduled for October 5th, still without a defined location.

Current champions and coming from a 9-0 victory over Serrano in the previous phase, Botafogo faced difficulties because of the CEFAT lawn, which is undergoing treatment due to the heavy rains that hit the region. So the game was not very pleasant to watch.

In the first half, despite the field, Botafogo was better. At 10 minutes, Felipe Vieira dropped a bomb from outside the area and the ball passed close to the left corner. The alvinegro goal would come out at 20: Raí put in the measure to Kauewho kicked low in the goalkeeper’s corner, scoring 1 to 0.

In the final stage, Audax tried to equalize the actions, but Botafogo followed better. In the 16th minute, after a great move through the middle, Raí kicked and the goalkeeper Superman (that’s right) made a great save, smacking in the corner. Glorioso built other attacks, but didn’t change the score anymore.

VIDEO | Watch Kaue’s goal:

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 1 X 0 AUDAX

Place: CEFAT

Date-Time: 09/22/2022 – 15:00

Referee: Thiago da Silva Ludugerio (RJ)

Assistants: Nayra da Cunha Nunes (RJ) and Karen Soares Augusto (RJ)

Yellow cards: Dylan Talero, Kaiky Borges (BOT); Marcos, Ilan, Larusso, Guinho (AUD)

red cards: –

goals: Kaue 20’/1st T (1-0)

BOTAFOGO: Gabriel Toebe; Bernardo, Kawan, Reydson and Mamute (Jefinho 18’/2ºT); Felipe Vieira, Kauê (Rhuan Lucas 41’/2ºT) and Raí; Wendel (Matcon Vitor 31’/2ºT), Dylan Talero (Kaiky Borges – Halftime) and Léo Pedro (Iago Renato 18’/2ºT) – Coach: Thiago de Camillis.

AUDAX: Super man; Fabricio, Yuri, Ilan and Miguel (Wiliver 27’/2ºT); Larusso, Marcos (Matheus 27’/2ºT) and Jefferson; João Lucas (Guinho 27’/2ºT), Pedro Stuart and Roger (Barroi 10’/2ºT) – Coach: Renato Asevedo.