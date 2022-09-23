BR Malls sells one of its weakest malls for R$414 million

BR Malls signed an agreement to sell 100% of Campinas Shopping for R$ 414 million.

The buyers are three real estate funds: Vinci Shopping Centers will take control, with 55% of the venture, XP Malls will keep 25%, and Malls Brasil Plural with 20%.

The sale value is equivalent to 6% of BR Malls’ market cap of R$7.4 billion. In JP Morgan’s accounts, the sale will bring BR Malls leverage down from 2.4x to 1.8x.

The payment structure of the transaction is yet to be defined and may include shares of the funds. The XP and Brasil Plural funds have already announced quota offers.

Campinas Shopping opened in 1994, has just over 34 thousand m² of gross leasable area and an occupancy rate of 95.2%, below the average of 97% of the core portfolio of BR Malls, according to JP Morgan.

The asset has been performing below expectations. In the second quarter, it ranked 28th among BR Malls’ top 29 assets in terms of sales per square meter; in terms of net operating income (NOI), performance was 37% lower than the portfolio average, according to JP Morgan.

The transaction continues BR Malls’ strategy of reallocating capital, prioritizing the assets of greatest potential and relevance, at a time when the company is in the process of merging with Aliansce Sonae. Other moves like this have yet to happen.

For an industry source, the decision to sell the mall may be related to the fact that Aliansce owns Parque D. Pedro Shopping, also in Campinas – due to the merger, the companies would be willing to anticipate possible remedies applied by CADE that would delay the process.

“For the funds, the sale of Campinas Shopping turned out to be a great opportunity at this time of strong recovery in the sector,” said the source. For him, the enterprise is in a busy region, between two highways, and houses a supermarket and a Poupatempo. “The flow of people is very strong, with a profile of ‘B’ and ‘C’ classes, which suffered more in the crisis. But the funds will certainly be able to make improvements to increase the asset’s profitability.”

For Credit Suisse, the transaction was accretive to BR Malls shareholders, given the cap rate – which indicates the return capacity of a real estate asset – of 7.6%, compared to the cap rate of 13% estimated by CS for BR Malls in 2023. In JP Morgan’s accounts, the cap rate was 8.2%.

Geraldo Samor