Bragança announces vaccination of health professionals

Updated at 10:30 am on 9/22

Yesterday (20), Em Pauta published the report “Extreme decrees ‘state of alert’ for Meningitis; Bragança has 3 deaths, in which he reported on the increase in cases and deaths from the disease in recent years.

In Bragança Paulista, according to the Municipal Health Department, in 2022, 17 confirmed cases of meningitis and 3 deaths were recorded. There are currently no hospitalized patients diagnosed with the disease.

This Wednesday (21), the Health Department announced that it will start the vaccination regarding the meningococcal C vaccine of health professionals in the municipality, however, it has not disclosed, so far, how and when this vaccination will be carried out.

According to the official note, the Epidemiological Surveillance Group of the Campinas region issued guidelines for the immunization of health workers. For children and adolescents, routine immunization follows, according to the schedule of the National Immunization Program – PNI, in the 29 health units of the municipality.

According to the City Hall, the intention of this action is to increase protection against the disease and “as soon as GVE-Campinas updates the information regarding immunization, it will be released”.

Em Pauta requested an interview with the head of the Division of Epidemiological Surveillance and Disease Control, Juliana Schevenin, for further clarification on the disease.

THE DISEASE

According to Fiocruz, meningitis is inflammation of the meninges, membranes that surround the brain. The disease can be caused by several types of microbes, including meningococcus, the main agent during epidemics. It is a serious disease that involves the central nervous system and can lead to death. The main symptoms are: high fever, severe headache, nausea, vomiting, neck stiffness and, sometimes, spots on the skin (like a mosquito bite). In young children, there is also a bulging fontanelle (swollen soft spot). Although serious, bacterial meningitis is curable, provided it is diagnosed quickly and treated with appropriate antibiotics.

STREAMING

Also according to Fiocruz, the microbe can be transmitted from one person’s throat to another, through droplets from coughing, sneezing and kissing. Meningitis is not always transmitted by sick individuals. Some people (usually adults) who harbor meningococcus in their throats can transmit it, even without being sick: they are the so-called healthy carriers. Meningitis affects people of all ages, with children under five usually the most affected.

PREVENTION

The main ones are: early diagnosis with the hospitalization of patients with symptoms of the disease; vaccination of people in close contact with the sick (especially within the same household); and vaccination of people at greater risk of acquiring the disease, such as those undergoing surgical removal of the spleen (splenectomized), those with splenic dysfunction (functional asplenia in sickle cell anemia, thalassemia) or those with immunoglobulin and complement deficiencies .

ADDITION OF INFORMATION:

After the publication of the report, the Department of Health reported that immunization against meningitis was only for health workers at Upa’s, SAMU and Hospitals, and who had already received the dose. There is no information on vaccination of other health workers.

