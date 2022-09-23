Brasmarket poll points Bolsonaro with 44.9% and Lula with 31%

posted on 09/23/2022 09:34



(credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP and Instagram)

A new survey by the Brasmarket Institute, released this Friday (23/9), points to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) leading the electoral race for Palácio do Planalto. Bolsonaro appears with 44.9% while former president Lula (PT) registered 31% of voting intentions. The difference between the two candidates is 13.9 percentage points.

The survey registered with the TSE under number BR-00580/2022 goes against other recent surveys such as that of Ipec, Datafolha and BTG/FSB that show Lula in front of Bolsonaro. This Thursday (22/9), the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), asked that punitive measures be created for research institutes that “make too many mistakes or intentionally to harm any candidacy”. The speech was said in criticism of the different results between electoral surveys.

The Brasmarket survey surveyed 2400 people between September 18 and 20. The survey also shows former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) with 6.5% of voting intentions, senator Simone Tebet (MDB) with 4.5%, senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) with 0.7% and Felipe D’Ávila with 0.4%. Whites and nulls add up to 6.2% and they don’t know, 5.7%.

This is the fourth round of the poll and also shows Bolsonaro’s best result so far. In the last round, the president had 43.5% while Lula had 30.5%. The survey also shows the PT with the highest rejection rate among candidates. 53.2% of respondents said they would never vote for Lula, while 33.8% would never vote for Bolsonaro.