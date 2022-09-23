Brazil x Ghana: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing of the friendly of the Seleção | Brazilian Team

The team enters the field this Friday for the penultimate time before the World Cup. The match will be against Ghana, in a friendly played at the Océane Stadium, in the city of Le Havre, France, at 15:30 (Brasília) – the ge broadcasts the game live.

This is an opportunity for coach Tite to make adjustments and observations on the Brazilian team, which has been unbeaten for 13 games – ten wins and three draws. The last Canarinho defeat was in the 2021 Copa América final, when they lost to Argentina 1-0.

1 of 6 Brazil and Ghana face each other in a friendly in France, two months before the World Cup — Photo: Infoesporte Brazil and Ghana face each other in a friendly in France, two months before the World Cup — Photo: Infoesporte

The friendly also offers a chance for Brazil to face an African opponent, something that hasn’t happened since October 2019, when they drew with Senegal and Nigeria. At the World Cup, Tite’s team will face Cameroon in the third game of the group stage, on December 2.

With Tite, the Brazilian team faced Cameroon (won 1-0, after the 2018 World Cup) and drew twice – with Senegal and Tunisia (1-1 in both matches).

This Friday’s match can even serve as a preview of an eventual knockout in Qatar, as Ghana is in Group H – with Uruguay, South Korea and Portugal – that crosses in the round of 16 with G, from Brazil.

Next Tuesday, the Selection will play its last friendly before the Cup against another African opponent: Tunisia. The duel takes place in Paris, also at 15:30.

The match between Brazil x Ghana is broadcast by Globo, SporTV and gewith live before and after the match.

+ Europeans? With Tite, Brazil has worse performance against African teams

2 of 6 Stade Océane will host the Brazilian team’s friendly against Ghana — Photo: Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images Stade Océane will host the Brazilian team’s friendly against Ghana — Photo: Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Ghana is in the 60th position of the FIFA national team ranking and will play in the fourth World Cup – before playing the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups. The best participation was in 2010, when it reached the quarter-finals.

This time, to guarantee a spot in Qatar, the Ghanaians eliminated Nigeria thanks to the away goal criterion, after two draws. In the previous phase, they had been in the first place of group G, which still had South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

Brazil, on the other hand, qualified for the World Cup with the best campaign in history since the current format of the Qualifiers debuted, in 1998. There were 45 points in 17 games, a performance that guaranteed the passage to Qatar with five games to spare.

The two teams faced each other four times, and Brazil won them all. The first match was in a friendly on March 26, 1996, when Zagallo’s team scored 8-2, at Teixeirão, in São José do Rio Preto (SP).

Then, in the 2006 World Cup, in Germany, the Canarian victory by 3 to 0, in the round of 16, in the only real confrontation. The current Ghanaian coach was on the African team’s bench. The following year, Brazil won 1-0 in a friendly held in Sweden. And, finally, the last confrontation was on September 5, 2011, in London, also in a friendly: 1 to 0 – goal by Leandro Damião.

transmission: the game will be broadcast on TV Globo, with narration by Galvão Bueno and comments by Júnior and Ana Thaís Matos. Sportv also shows the match, with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr and comments by Ledio Carmona and Pedrinho.

Real time and broadcast: O ge does special coverage, with live before and after the match and also broadcasts the match in real time, with exclusive videos – click here to check it out.

3 of 6 Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge

The Brazilian lineup suggests a light and offensive team, with a quintet in front formed by: Lucas Paquetá, Neymar, Raphinha, Vini Júnior and Richarlison.

The West Ham midfielder will play further back, close to Casemiro, in a role usually played by Fred. Paquetá had already had this position against Paraguay, last year, in the Qualifiers. However, in that 4-0 rout, Fabinho and Coutinho were on his side.

Another novelty for this game is the defender Éder Militão on the right side, something that had already been observed in the second half of the last match, against Japan. It is worth remembering that the only right-back of origin called up for that FIFA date was Danilo.

Embezzlement: Alex Sandro (cut due to muscle injury) and Bruno Guimarães (muscle swelling in the left thigh).

+ CLICK HERE and see more news from the Selection

4 of 6 Brazil national team lineup to face Ghana — Photo: ge Lineup of the Brazilian team to face Ghana — Photo: ge

Ghana – Coach: Otto Addo

The opponent of Brazil had three wins and a draw, but was beaten by Nigeria in the last game, at the beginning of the month.

The Ghanaians have been led by Otto Addo since March. He replaced Serbian Milovan Rajevac, who was sacked in January after a poor campaign and group stage elimination at the Africa Cup of Nations. Addo is Borussia Dortmund’s youth assistant coach and still doesn’t have a defined future in the African team.

It’s worth keeping an eye out for Iñaki Williams, the 28-year-old forward who plays for Athletic Bilbao, and midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who has been making a name for himself with Ajax.

Embezzlement: Benjamin Tetteh (injured)

5 of 6 Possible lineup for Ghana to face Brazil — Photo: ge Possible lineup for Ghana to face Brazil — Photo: ge

6 of 6 — Photo: Infographics — Photo: Infographics