Brazilians who have been working since THIS year will be able to receive BONADA of R$ 10,000; understand

The arrival of the end of the year is stirring up many workers who have not yet gone after their benefits. In addition, there are many Brazilians who do not even know that they may soon receive amounts of up to R$10,000 for money that is “stopped”.

Understand how this share of the Guarantee Fund works that may be available to you in the coming months. Find out exactly who can receive and how the discussion on these values ​​is working in 2022.

FGTS payment through review

First, did you know that there are different ways to receive the Severance Indemnity Fund?

Many don’t know, but nowadays there are values ​​of the extraordinary withdrawal as well as the birthday withdrawal – for those who are registered in the modality.

According to experts, the FGTS is one of the most versatile labor benefits in the country at the moment.

This is precisely why everyone should be aware of discussions about the FGTS review in 2022. Namely, the Federal Supreme Court is analyzing the possibility of reviewing values ​​and this can give up to R$ 10 thousand for each worker.

How does the FGTS review work?

For those who don’t know, the Guarantee Fund collects part of the salary every month in accounts that are in the name of the worker for specific situations. For example, in case of dismissal without just cause, it is possible to use these values.

The issue, however, is that this value is readjusted based on the Referential Rate (TR). However, this value should be equivalent to the inflation index, but this has not been the case since 1999.

In other words, since 1999, workers have been losing thousands of reais for not receiving this inflation adjustment.

The objective, therefore, is to ensure the FGTS review based on the INPC and reset the inflation of the last 23 years.

FGTS review value

According to experts, those who worked in 1999 and still work today may have a FGTS value after the review of approximately R$10,000. According to the data, about 100 million Brazilians could receive these amounts.

Finally, it is important to remember that the decision of the approval of the FGTS review depends on the STF. Voting is stopped and there are more than 40 thousand shares open with the same objective.

That’s why it’s important to wait for the next few months and Supreme Court definitions.

