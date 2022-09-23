‘Brazilians will want a 65-inch TV to watch the World Cup’, says Samsung vice president

THE world Cup It’s a traditional time to buy new TVs to catch up on games. With the fiercest competition from multinationals LG and TCL and a market with sales below the pre-covid level, the Samsung bets this year on convincing consumers who are still in the research stage for a new product.

“We want the consumer to arrive at the store knowing which TV to buy”, says Gustavo Assunção, vice president of Samsung’s consumer electronics division in Brazil. For this, the company will have a website that will show Brazilian consumers which model is best suited to their needs.

For the Qatar World Cup, the South Korean company, which leads the sector in sales in the country with a 43% market share according to the consultancy Statista, is betting on increasing sales of TVs with screens of 65 inches or more. as well as top-of-the-line models. Expected sales increase of 46% in large screens (screens equal to or above 65 inches) and 93% in premium TVs (more sophisticated) in revenue in the second half of 2022.

Gustavo Assunção, vice president of consumer electronics at Samsung, believes in sales of large-screen TVs and top-of-the-line models for the Qatar World Cup Photograph: Felipe Rau/Estadão

The company’s televisions are assembled in Brazil in Manaus (AM), but the company also manufactures other electronics at its unit in Campinas (SP). To follow consumer trends, the company also maintains two research and development centers in the same cities.

Read, below, the main excerpts from the interview with Gustavo Assunção.

Does the Brazilian consumer still use the World Cup as a time frame to switch TVs?

Undoubtedly. In 2014, we bet on large screens, which were 60 inches. The market was concentrated in screens up to 50 inches. In 2018, we had the consolidation of 4K resolution. For the 2022 World Cup, we aim to consolidate the sale of screens from 65 to 85 inches, and sell more sophisticated products, such as the Qled and Neo Qled televisions, both 4k and 8k.

How does the company work with retailers to increase TV sales for the World Cup?

In events like this, retailers are our partners. There is demand and delivery planning to avoid distribution bottlenecks. This happens not only with the big ones, but also with the regional retailers. We want to convince the consumer at the time of research so that he arrives at the store knowing which TV to buy for the World Cup. As we do every year, we will support our business partners with training, good content, and, of course, good offers and campaigns dedicated to the date.

Which products should stand out in sales this year?

The large volume of sales will be in the Crystal UHD line, which has more accessible prices and in line with the average Brazilian income. We will have offers for all kinds of pockets so that everyone has access to a Samsung TV. We want to give special conditions to large-screen TVs and encourage new technologies. Next year, we will have the arrival of TVs with Oled technology in the country.

When will it be time for 8K TV to have a sales boom?

Until last year, the resolution was restricted to TVs of 65 inches or more. This year, the 55-inch models will also have 8K imaging. This should bring in a sales gain. The category offers the best in a TV, in image and sound. Therefore, growth is slower, but it is already in triple digits in Brazil.

Why does Samsung maintain both its own virtual store and partnerships with retailers in the country?

We are not always able to offer all of our products through our trading partners. Our store is complementary. It offers the entire portfolio of products and services and accessories, such as the premium from the Bespoke line. The objective is not to be the main sales channel, but a place to eliminate doubts at the time of purchase. In our online store, for example, we are launching a platform that suggests the ideal TV for each consumer based on a five-question questionnaire.

How does the company face the arrival of Brazilian competitors, such as Multilaser, and multinationals, such as TCL?

We see naturally. Brazil is one of the biggest TV markets in the world, so there are many opportunities. The arrival of new competitors does not surprise us. But let’s not give up the role. We will continue with the objective of offering innovative products that are also sustainable. The television boxes are ecological and our remote control does not require the use of batteries.

The second semester is marked by Black Friday and Christmas. What is the expectation for this year?

In the first half, the TV market had a slight growth compared to last year, according to the consultancy GfK. For the second half, we expect double-digit growth. We see a major shift in the mix of sales, where larger and more advanced screens gained a major role, changing the average cost of the market. We will work to promote sales in the TV category and soundbars, through a portfolio with exclusive resources and strong communication investments. The growth locomotive for the second half will be large screens and premium TVs, which we expect to increase sales by 46% and 93% in revenue, respectively. In these categories, we already have a relevant market share in the country.

In 2022, retail sales retracted. How has this affected the television trade?

Sales are still at a lower level than the pre-covid period, but we have already seen an improvement this semester. Our role is to stimulate consumption, whether with innovative resources or competitive offers. The consumer is less confident, but understands when there is a good offer. Therefore, we seek to eliminate purchase barriers.

According to Samsung’s global balance sheet, the macroeconomic scenario imposes uncertainties on TV sales despite the seasonality of the category and sporting events, such as the World Cup. How does the macroeconomic scenario, considering the exchange rate, high interest rates and inflation affect the demand for TVs in Brazil and what has the company been doing to adjust its strategy to the current moment?

This challenging moment is global and affects other segments. Our commitment to Brazil is long-term. As in the past, no one-off unfavorable macroeconomic conditions will change our strategy. We studied the affected segments and worked with retailers to resolve this. We are very confident in our portfolio. We will work hard on communication and with retail. I believe that Brazil will win in the fields and also in TV sales.

In the medium and long term, what is the plan for not losing the leadership in TV sales in the country?

We have been global leaders for 16 consecutive years in the TV market. No manufacturer arrives at this brand without offering the best products and services. We have TVs for young and lifestyle audiences, as well as technological products. We always seek to have the best offer at the right time and place for the consumer.

Does the corporate market have a relevant share in the sale of televisions in Brazil? Is it an important front to be immune to fluctuations in consumption?

Retail sales are in greater volume, but we have a relevant amount of sales for large and small companies. In the screen market, we do not give up any segment. Increasingly, screens will serve as the primary equipment for displaying information in all types of environments, from classrooms to large event halls.

According to the CNI, the industry had a retraction of 3.7% in the first half. Will Samsung continue to produce TVs locally? Because?

We have been in the country for 35 years. Brazil is a priority and relevant market in the global operation. In large part, this came from having a local factory, which shows the commitment to the market and gives us the chance to learn from the tastes of Brazilians. Not only do we intend to maintain the factory, but we work every year to modernize it. All advanced products are made in Brazil, such as the Neo Qled 8K. Having the factory is a strategic condition for the operation. We believe in the Brazilian market.