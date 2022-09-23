Bribery? Why Flamengo is in charge of the Uruguayan National Team

arrascaeta

September 22, 2022 · 2:30 pm

Flamengo fears that the calls of the uruguayan national team may have jeopardized your plans for the final stretch of 2022. Even so, the crow’s nest has tried to strengthen the relationship with the Uruguayan delegation for arrascaetaaiming at the finals and the world Cup. The Uruguayan was diagnosed with pubalgia and will play in the sacrifice in the final stretch of the season.

THE crow’s nesthighlighted Marcio Tannure, head of the red-black medical department. To stay in direct contact with the Brazilian Bruno Mazziotti, who is a physiotherapist for the Uruguayan national team. The intention of Flamengo is to create a specific training schedule for arrascaetawith adjustment in loads and continuity of treatment for pubalgia, which causes discomfort in the player.

The club has done everything in its power to try to protect him, especially during the FIFA. Contact with the Uruguay national team’s medical department is almost daily. The exchange of information and the dosage of loads for the shirt 14 has been the best way to keep the expectation of having him in the last 3 matches of 2022. THE Copa do Brasil, the Libertadores and the World Cup.

Approximation between the medical departments can only be carried out with the arrival of the Brazilian. Bruno Mazziotti. The physical therapist works in the Real Valladolidfrom Spain, of which it has Ronaldo phenomenon as president. He also has passages in the selection Brazilianat the cruiseand has done specific work with some players from Corinthianss. Mazziotti and Tannuri have worked together in the UFC.