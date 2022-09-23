Bruno Tálamo is the first eliminated from A Fazenda 14 with 15.69% of the votes – A Fazenda 14



The Farm 14 came to an end for Bruno Tálamo! The pawn was the first to be eliminated from the competition on this Thursday’s live program (22), with 15.69% of the votes. The journalist lost the dispute for public preference to Deborah and Tiago, in a vote held in R7.com.

The formation of the first Roça took place last Tuesday (20). Farmer Lucas Santos indicated Deborah Albuquerque straight to the first stool. After the headquarters vote, André Marinho opened the Power of the Red Flamewhich he received from Iran, and nullified the vote of three pawns.

The singer chose Bruno, Deborah and Kerline. Even so, with 9 votes, Tiago Ramos was the most voted pawn by the headquarters and pulled Bruno Tálamo from Baia.

During his brief stint on reality, he got involved in beef, tried to look for partnerships and even changed his look! The journalist made an alliance with Deborah during a conversation in the tree house and was chosen by her for the Baia twice in a row. The actress said it was a strategy to protect him from Roça.

Right on the preview screening, Bruno pointed out Alex Gallete as a possible biggest enemy in the game. The pawns took the exchanged barbs to the headquarters and argued several times, but they came to make peace.

Despite being the first eliminated, he lived intensely while he was in the rural reality, celebrating his birthday with a cake prepared by his colleagues and even a radical change in his look, bleaching his beard and eyebrow.

After asking Shay for protection during the Remain One dynamic and having his plan foiled, the journalist ended up being chosen by Tiago in the formation of Roça and, after losing the Farmer’s Trial, he was first eliminated from The Farm 14.

Under the command of Adriane Galisteu, The Farm 14 airs from Monday to Sunday, on the nights of Record TV.