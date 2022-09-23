BTS will be able to complete mandatory military service, according to South Korean minister

posted on 09/22/2022 14:38



(credit: Getty Images via AFP)

K-pop group BTS has long been trying alternatives to circumvent mandatory military service, but it looks like it’s getting closer and closer. On Wednesday morning (9/21), South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup revealed that he intends to comply with the justice provided for in the country’s laws. The news was reported by Korea JoongAng Daily.

After the group’s attempt to implement new measures, such as extending the alternative military service program, the newspaper revealed that it would be “difficult” to comply with such requests. For Lee, this is due to “aspects of justice in carrying out mandatory military service”. Even so, the government will try to keep the stars on stage if they serve.

During an interpellation at the National Assembly held last Monday (19/9), Representative Kim Young-bae, from the Democratic Party of Korea, proposed a bill. In it, pop celebrities honored with the “Order of Cultural Merit” such as BTS should be allowed to have an alternative form of military service. However, this project seems very far away.

Currently, in South Korea, all eligible men under the age of 30 must complete two years of military service. However, the seven members of the group are already between 24 and 29 years old and the oldest, Jin, will be 30 years old in December. In June 2021, the members received a special deferment to delay their enlistment to ages 28-30. These conflicts can prevent the group from circumventing the obligation any longer.