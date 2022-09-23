Businessman reveals why Zé Felipe does not sell out shows | Column Fábia Oliveira

The entrepreneur and CEO of the radio ‘FM O Dia’, Tuka Carvalho, participated in an interview for the podcast ‘Vaca Cast’, this Thursday (22). During the chat, presenter Evelyn Regly questioned the professional, who specializes in music, about the possible reasons for singer Zé Felipe not being able to sell out his showsdespite being so successful on social networks.

Recently, the sertanejo had one of his shows canceled in Rio de Janeiro due to lack of public, according to the contractor disclosed in a note. “Today, the artist who comes here [Rio de Janeiro] and you can do a show with your eyes closed, you count on hand. The rest have to do a job, have to tell a story, put together a lable…”, replied Tuka.

Tuka asked: “Then I ask you: is it an audience that really wants to go out, stay an hour and a half, two, having an ice cream, watching his show, singing or is it an audience that thinks it’s cool to see a little song, a little dance? See Virginia and him there, give a like, listen to a little hit with friends? Sometimes digital isn’t exactly compatible, you have this influencer issue, who sometimes does, but doesn’t fill a show,” he said.

Virginia Fonseca and Zé Felipe are filming a documentary

Virginia Fonseca and Zé Felipe will be the subject of a documentary. The news was told at the beginning of the month by the influencer herself, who is showing the recordings on her Instagram, without giving many details. To talk about the project, Virginia posted a before and after photo of the couple in front of the house where they announced their relationship two years ago..

“After two years, we returned to my city, to the house where Zé Felipe and I told you about our relationship! In our first photo (the second of the carousel) I put the caption: ‘He came to add’, many joked, discredited and look at that… Today we are four”, began the text.

Today, Virginia Fonseca and Zé Felipe are married, are parents to Maria Aline, 1 year old, and are expecting their second daughter, Maria Flor. “We’ve built a beautiful family, we’ve grown a lot professionally, we’re living incredible moments and all of that in just two years… I’m very grateful to God for everything He’s given me… Today we’re back where it all started to record our documentary and it’s been very special. I’m sure you’ll love it,” she concluded.

