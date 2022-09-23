Caixa Econômica Federal is holding housing fairs

Everyone knows that Brazilians dream of the moment when they will be able to acquire their own home. That’s why Caixa has always tried to help families take this important step. Did you know that the bank will have several housing fairs spread throughout Brazil? It is already the twentieth year that he has supported this type of event.

During the days when these fairs are taking place, interested people will be able to choose the properties that best meet their needs, they will be able to simulate and opt for a financing that fits their profile.

Henriete Barnabé, vice president of the housing program, made the following statement: “It is an opportunity for the population, for those families who want to fulfill their dream of owning their own home, to find properties of different types and values ​​in a single location so that they can choose the one whose installment fits in the family’s pocket.”

At these fairs, people will be able to seek assistance from the partner network of Caixa Aqui correspondents. Anyone who wants it and finds it easier can download the Caixa Habitação mobile app, which is available for Android and iOS. Through the application it is possible to obtain information about the conditions of contracting credit. More than 2 million customers of the bank use the app for various purposes.

In the first few months of 2022 alone, the program in question had a contract for more than BRL 1.5 billion in real estate credits, counting only on the digital form. It is worth mentioning that Caixa is the only bank that offers four models of real estate financing lines with the resources of the Brazilian savings and loan system.

The available forms of financing are TR, IPCA, Poupança Caixa or fixed rate. It is also possible to finance used properties, new properties, build your home from scratch or renovate.

Barnabé reports that these fairs are a great door for those who want to have an opportunity and want to take the first step towards the dream of their own home: “Caixa will be present, allowing people to choose their financing, the best financing, term and fees. People who visit the fairs will be able to leave with the contracting of financing, with the business already done. This is the housing bank, for every ten properties financed in the country, six are financed with Caixa”.

A very important point is that the bank is part of the Casa Verde e Amarela program and has 99% of market shares in these operations. For those interested in participating in these fairs and those who want to know when they will take place in their city of residence, just access the website Caixanoticias.caixa.gov.br or contact us at 3004-1105. You can also check in the Housing Box app.