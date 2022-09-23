Can feelings of loss for whom we have never met be considered grief? – 09/22/2022

It was such a long line that it could be seen from space. A satellite (the WorldView-3, from the company Maxar Technologies) produced images of the crowd lined up along 16 kilometers, one person after another, patiently waiting (for hours!) for the moment to pay their respects to the late Queen of England, Elizabeth. 2nd

Impressive even for Brits, the queue prompted the British-published scientific journal Nature to pose the question: Can feelings of loss for someone we’ve never met be considered grief?

According to expert testimony heard by the journalist who signs the article, the answer is yes. The celebrities we love are people we identify with or who carry qualities we would like to see in ourselves; losing them means saying goodbye to someone who participates in the construction of our values ​​and interests.

“The death of a personality you admire represents, in a way, a small loss of an aspect of yourself,” he told nature philosopher Michael Cholbi, a researcher at the University of Edinburgh. That version of ourselves that is unique, that precisely that relationship was able to awaken, disappears.

Are you the same friend to each of your friends? Of course. If every person is private, every relationship between two people is also private (here we include fanciful relationships, which are one-way in nature, but still capable of mobilizing feelings and beliefs).

Satellite photo shows queue of the crowd lining up for 16 kilometers Image: Maxar Technologies/VIA REUTERS

The report of nature he also remembers that each mourning causes a kind of paralysis before the world. Deaths interrupt the life, not only of the one who left, but, even if temporarily, of the one who remains. Philosopher Louise Richardson, co-director of the project Grief: A Study of the Human Emotional Experience (York University) refers to a process called “world presumption”.

This expression gives its name to the theory that suggests that we have strongly held and well-founded assumptions about the world and that they lose strength when a death comes our way. “The kind of losses we grieve for are those that upset this assumed world, which may explain feelings of resentment over the Queen’s death,” the expert said.

I remember the end-of-the-world feeling I experienced when, on April 15, 2019, I received a call from a friend who was passing by taxi in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, to tell me crying that the church was on fire.

It wasn’t a person, it was a monument, and even so, for days I immersed myself in sadness and insecurity, in a collective mourning with thousands of French people. That church has reigned on the banks of the River Seine since 1163, the year it began to be built.

How to be sure of tomorrow seeing it burn? Certain things are assumed to be eternal, but we know that everything can die. A banal truth that we try to forget to make life possible.

It makes sense that the queen’s death would compromise the “assumed world” of the British. Most of Elizabeth II’s subjects did not know another member of the royal family in the role of king or queen. She held the throne for 70 years, having accompanied the government of 15 prime ministers, in the longest reign in the country’s history.

His death, at the age of 96, was expected. That doesn’t stop the world from suddenly losing its contours, becoming blurry. At that time, better to be with other people who share the same feeling.

I don’t know if the ten-mile line was meant to say goodbye to Elizabeth or to say hello to other people who shared the same sentiment. Probably both.