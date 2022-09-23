Can High Interest Rates in the United States AFFECT Brazil?

Mogi das Cruzes, SP —

Last Wednesday, the 21st, The Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, raised the interest rate of the country’s economy by 0.75 percentage point, to the range of 3% to 3.25%. This was the fifth increase in 2022 alone and the objective is to hold back rising inflation. But how does this increase affect Brazil?

In almost all countries, the banks Centrals have been taking similar measures like this while dealing with their own problems of inflation.

Here in Brazil, the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank) decided this week to keep the interest rate at 13.75% after twelve consecutive increases, which increased the rate by 11.75 percentage points since March last year. This was the biggest cycle of interest rate hikes since 1999, when the inflation targeting regime was implemented.

The first reflection that Brazil will feel as a result of the rise in interest rates in the US is that generally investors they withdraw resources from emerging countries and put them in richer countries, considered safer.

“When the Fed raises interest rates, there is an inflow of capital into the United States to benefit from these higher rates. As much as interest rates there are much lower than here, it is a much more reliable country. Thus, the rise in interest rates leads to an outflow of resources from emerging countries to the American market”, explained to G1, Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados.

However, on the other hand, the rise in interest rates in the US and also in other developed countries signals a slowdown that could happen in the world economy in the future.

This is because, when interest rates rise, loans become more expensive for families and companies, reducing economic activity. The slowdown causes a drop in demand for goods and services, which may affect Brazilian exports.

Rising interest rates in the US still cause fears that its economy is on the road to recession. This situation would cause even more problems for other countries, including Brazil through exports.