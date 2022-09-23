Can people who have cheated do it again? Study has the answer

The majority of dating and marriages follow the model monogamous of relationship, that is: from the moment the commitment is signed, none of those involved can have a loving and/or sexual relationship with other people.

This idea of ​​monogamy yields several reflections and, of course, scientific studies, after all, are human beings really made to relate to only one person throughout their lives? Does monogamy have a future? Will the non-monogamy would bring different legal issues in the event of divorce or death of one of the spouses?

many of these questions don’t have a complete answerbut according to a recent study, we can understand a little better the patterns of betrayal and, finally, to know if the idea that “once a traitor, always a traitor” is justified. What do you think?

Who betrays once will betray always?

To try to answer this question, a group of researchers from University of Denverin the USA, spoke with 484 people to find out if those who had been unfaithful in past relationships were, in fact, more likely to repeat this behavior in current relationships.

The participants were all living long term love relationships and answered several questions about their sex lives and even about sexual adventures out of current relationship.

In the same way, they also answered if they had suspicions about the fidelity of his current companions.

After these questions, the scientists continued talking to everyone for a long time, and even followed several terms and many new relationships that have formed over the years. five years.

cheating statistics

The results showed that, in fact, the common sense about who has betrayed makes sense. People who had already been unfaithful in other relationships presented a probability three times bigger to betray in new relationships compared to individuals who have always been faithful.

In addition, research has shown that those people in the first phase of the study who claimed distrust faithfulness of the companions had four times more likely to doubt the fidelity of their new partners.

The results show that, in fact, infidelity related to the monogamous agreement is related to the previous betrayals. Even though the sample of couples was small, it is possible to clearly perceive the existence of these patterns. Was this conclusion surprising or obvious to you?