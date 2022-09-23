Can Vasco leave the Serie B G4 this round? see the scenery

Vasco further complicated his life in Serie B after losing to Cruzeiro yesterday. The club can be overtaken by Londrina in this round. But what does Londrina need to do to enter the G-4 in this round? The situation is not simple for Tubarão. A victory leaves the club with the same score as Vasco, however, the club would have to take a difference of four goals, that is, it would need to beat Ponte Preta 5×0.

Londrina is one of the highlights of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B and has been chasing the G-4 of the competition for a few rounds. The Shark, however, has not yet managed to infiltrate the top four. But, the club is seeing this distance decrease more and more.

Londrina’s commitment in Serie B, against Ponte Preta is tomorrow. Even not winning by the goal difference needed to enter the G-4 of Serie B in this round, the club can achieve this feat in the next round.

After facing Ponte Preta, Londrina has a direct confrontation against Vasco da Gama, in São Januário. Depending on the result of Tubarão against Ponte Preta, the match in Rio de Janeiro will be very important for the sequence of both clubs in Serie B.

Adilson Batista, coach of Londrina aims at direct confrontations to try to access Serie B

In a recent interview, Adilson Batista, coach of Londrina, commented on the direct confrontations of Tubarão to try to access. In addition to Vasco, Londrina still faces Grêmio in the sequence of Series B.

“We still have Vasco and Grêmio. These days we had seven points for Vasco. In four games we have this confrontation, we are decreasing. I’ve been talking to get close. The ideal is in the 38th round, at the end of it, we are among the four. I know it’s difficult, but not impossible”, said the Tubarão coach.