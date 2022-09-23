Can you shower during a lightning storm?

It may sound strange, but you really shouldn’t shower when there’s a storm outside your house. Even indoors, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains that we are not 100% safe from lightning and that, unfortunately, there is a risk for anyone taking a shower, depending on a few factors.

Here, it is important to distinguish a simple rain from a storm. The advice applies exclusively to times when there are thunderstorms—the sounds of lightning cutting through the air in the atmosphere. In these circumstances, the CDC even recommends that you shouldn’t even be near windows, let alone think about washing dishes. “It’s best to avoid all water during a storm. Don’t shower, wash the dishes or clean your hands,” he advises.

Why is it not safe to shower during a storm?

In times of lightning storms, showering is not safe (Image: Hitdelight/Envato Elements)

The risk of lightning for those who shower is that, in theory, the electrical discharge can pass through the plumbing, especially if it was built with metal tubes. “Lightning can travel through plumbing,” the CDC stresses about the potential danger of showering during a storm.

On the other hand, “the risk of lightning passing through plumbing may be lower when plastic pipes are used than metal pipes. However, it is best to avoid any contact with plumbing and running water during a lightning storm to reduce the risk of being hit,” says the CDC.

Even indoors, the entity advises that one should not stay on balconies and should not use “anything connected to an electrical outlet, such as computers or other electronic equipment”. are connected to an outlet through a charger”, he informs.

How many people die from lightning strikes in Brazil?

Lightning kills around 115 Brazilians a year (Image: Dan Meyers/Unsplash)

Between 2000 and 2019, Brazil recorded 2,194 deaths due to electrical discharges, with 43% of these deaths occurring during the summer, according to a survey by the Atmospheric Electricity Group (Elat/Inpe). Per year, this means that approximately 115 Brazilians die in these circumstances.

In the US, the risk is relatively lower. Between 2006 and 2021, the CDC estimates that lightning killed an average of 28 Americans a year. In this interval, there were about 420 deaths.

How do lightning strike and kill people?

The fatality rate of people struck by lightning is quite high. The CDC estimates that at least 10% of those affected die. Among the causes, the first is heart attack (infarction). However, other complications can appear, such as:

Blunt trauma (injury that does not involve puncture);

Neurological syndromes that, in most cases, are temporary;

Muscle injuries;

Eye injuries, including induced cataracts;

skin lesions;

burns.

Source: CDC and Weather Weather