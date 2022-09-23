Canada to Review Impact of Cannabis Legalization Four Years Later | World

Canada on Thursday announced a four-year review of the country’s legalization of recreational cannabis use to assess its impact on youth, indigenous minorities and other populations, and to analyze its effect on the economy and in the illegal marijuana market.

Canada became the first developed country to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in October 2018. It has since passed a law that allows citizens with a criminal record for marijuana possession to be forgiven quickly and at no cost.

Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was required to carry out a review of the legislation, and its administration and operation, three years after it came into force, so the review will take place one year later than planned.

The minister said it took longer than expected to start the review because the government wanted to “make sure things are done right” and plan for a broader review than required by law.

Canada legalizes recreational marijuana use

While a study on law enforcement is a priority, Duclos said the review will also look at complaints from the Canadian cannabis industry about high taxes, sales limitations and advertising restrictions.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce welcomed the review, saying its broad scope would help facilitate the growth of the legal cannabis sector.

“However, to effectively displace the illicit market and protect the health and public safety of all Canadians, authorities, businesses, industry and all levels of government will need to continue working together,” said the National Working Group on Cannabis from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. in a statement.

The review will assess the law’s impact on Canadian youth and progress toward the legislation’s goal of providing adults with access to regulated, low-risk, legal cannabis products, according to a government statement.

It will also review progress made in deterring criminal activity and displacing the illicit cannabis market.

Through this review, “we will strengthen the (Cannabis) Act to meet the needs of all Canadians while continuing to displace the illicit market,” Duclos said in a statement.