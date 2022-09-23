Carioca giant can ‘hide’ Atlético Mineiro and close with Jorge Jesus for 2023

Jorge Jesus should return to Brazilian football for 2023. As pointed out by the Portuguese press, the coach is dissatisfied at Fenerbahçe and is considering leaving the club next year, with Brazil appearing as the main option.

The newspaper Record even published that Jorge Jesus had conversations with businessmen linked to Atlético Mineiro, who aim at a possible departure from Cuca at the end of the season.

However, if Jorge Jesus decides, in fact, to return to Brazil for next year, Galo may have strong competitors. That’s because, according to Jorge Nicola, other clubs in Brazil may look strongly to the coach, Vasco being one of them.

Vasco eyeing JJ

With the support of 777, Vasco intends to make a huge investment for the next year, and can look to the Portuguese, who was already the target of the team before the coach left for Flamengo. However, it all depends, first, on the club’s access to Serie A.

Jorge Jesus, in fact, has a historic passage through Rio de Janeiro football, having commanded Flamengo between 2019 and 2020, when he achieved the great feat of leaving the club with more titles won than defeats.