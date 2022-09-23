CBF pays record award to Brazilian Women’s champion; see values

CBF will pay R$ 1 million in prize money to the winner of the 2022 Brazilian Women’s Championship. The value is a championship record and five times higher than last year. The runner-up will receive half of this amount. In other words, at least R$ 500,000 Corinthians is already guaranteed in this final.

The announcement was made by the president of CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, and published on the institution’s official website.

“Our priority is to strengthen women’s football more and more. In addition to funding the entire national competition, the CBF makes a point of giving this record award”, said the agent.

In addition to the biggest prize for the champion, in 2021 the confederation paid R$ 100 thousand to the second place in the competition, Palmeiras. The increase for vice, then, is also five times.

CBF announced that it invests around R$ 15 million in the Brasileirão Feminino Neoenergia. The entity is responsible for funding the entire competition. The confederation will distribute R$ 5 million directly to the 16 participating clubs. Throughout the competition, the winner will have received a total prize pool of R$ 1.3 million.

On Saturday, Corinthians tries to win the fourth Brazilian championship and receives Internacional for the grand final of the competition, at Neo Química Arena. In the first game, the two teams drew 1-1 in Beira-Rio. With tickets sold, the club will also benefit from the stadium’s income in the final.

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro, Corinthians Feminino and Corinthians x Internacional.