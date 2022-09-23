Central Bank will make big change in relation to FORGOTTEN VALUES, check

All countries must have a body where financial matters are concentrated. Most of the time it is a Central Bank. This is because it is an organized way of dealing with all the necessary demands. In Brazil, it would be no different.

Here, the Brazilian Central Bank is responsible for financial decisions, which are mandatory for all other banks. It is also the one that offers citizens’ entitlement values ​​through payment scales.

Central Bank with changes

The Central Bank has been making some changes in recent times. Since the creation of Pix, the agency has sought ways to improve and facilitate the demands of Brazilian citizens. So now he comes with something new.

Recently, BC reported that there will be a big change for users. This is because the system used now, Portal Registrato, will be modified with improvements in access. However, the exchange will take place from the first day of February 2023.

The big change will be in the way the portal will be accessed. For this, it will now be necessary to have a government account, that is, the profile on Gov.br. This modification aims to be able to prove a user’s identity.

Through this government platform, the person can gather various information and make it available in government databases. In addition, this is a way to ensure the safety of users.

It is worth remembering that registration is free of charge and offers a single login that can be used for various services such as CNH consultations, registration for the Enem and many other options.

As the BC comments, the objective of waiting so long to discontinue the proper login of the Portal Registrato is to offer enough time for all those who do not have a Gov.br account to have the necessary time to create it.

The head of the Citizen Services Department (Deati) of the Central Bank, Carlos Eduardo Gomes commented that there is already a large part of society that already uses the login of Gov.br accounts to access various services of the BC system.

Thus, until next year, people who do not yet have an account will be able to start leaving the Registrato’s own login. He also comments that this is a way to encourage individuals and companies to create their own accounts on the platform, to increase its use.

People who still don’t know should know that Registrato is a portal where various data about the financial life of all citizens are available. On this platform it will be possible to have access, free of charge, to returned checks, debts, Pix keys, accounts and also exchange operations.

Creating your Gov.br account

To create the Gov.br account, the person must have access to the internet and carry out the process through the following link https://bit.ly/3LziyDC. It is also possible to carry out the process through the application that can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3ByzHJ7.

Done like this, just open the platform and enter the CPF. The application will notice that the user does not have a Gov.br account. Then it is necessary to press “Continue”. On the screen presented, several steps will be informed, so it will be necessary to follow each one of them.

People who wish to, can use the credentials of their own bank accounts of one of the institutions that are accredited on the government portal. Thus, it will be possible to create the login.

It is worth remembering that the process may take a few minutes for all the steps to be followed. It’s all free.

It is through this profile option that users can use online services related to SUS matters, Digital Transit Card, Digital Work Card, Meu INSS, Federal Revenue, Boards of Trade, eSocial Portal and Military Documents.

