check the polling place in advance — Superior Electoral Court

Any female voter is registered to vote in a particular polling station. Therefore, it is important to know in advance the number of the polling station and polling place where the right to vote will be exercised. To make life easier for people, the Electoral Justice provides a series of tools that allow you to know which section you will need to attend to vote on October 2nd and 30th.

TSE Portal

On the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Portal, simply click on the “Voter and Elections” menu on the top bar of the page, access Elections 2022 and then consult the polling place. Then, search by name or voter registration number or CPF. The websites of the Regional Electoral Courts (TREs) also have a space for researching this information.

When making the inquiry, the interested person will obtain the electoral registration number, electoral zone and polling place, with full address.

e-Title

The e-Título application, a digital version of the voting card, also informs the polling place. In addition, through geolocation tools, the app guides the person to the respective polling station. The application can be downloaded for free on mobile devices, from the Apple Store and Google Play stores.

The e-Título also serves as an identification document for the voter or the voter if he has already made the biometric registration. This is because, with the realization of biometrics, the digital version of the app will be downloaded with a photo, which does not require the presentation of another identification document at the time of voting.

Even if you have not made the biometric registration, the person can also download the e-Título to check where to vote. However, you must present an official document with photo at the time of voting.

chatbot

The polling place can also be obtained through the chatbot of TSE, a virtual assistant created in partnership with WhatsApp two years ago. The tool aims to clarify doubts about the 2022 Elections in real time. One of the topics of conversation of the virtual assistant allows the person to know exactly where they vote.

To chat with the assistant, just access the cell phone camera and point at the QR code of the chatbot, or add the phone +55 61 9637-1078 to the WhatsApp contact list. This can also be done through the link wa.me/556196371078. Then, just send a message to the virtual assistant and start the dialogue.

Learn more about the TSE Questions Answerer on WhatsApp.

other options

Another way to find out about the polling place is through the service aimed at clarifying voters at the respective Regional Electoral Court. Finally, the voter can go to the nearest electoral registry or the state TRE and consult the information personally.

