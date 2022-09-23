Chiquinho Scarpa had two types of infection; understand the framework of the entrepreneur – Entertainment









Chiquinho Scarpa has been hospitalized at the Vila Nova Star Hospital, in São Paulo, since last Wednesday, the 22nd. The 71-year-old businessman was transferred from Sírio-Libanês to the health unit, after undergoing 10 surgeries in a period of seven months, as officially announced on the socialite’s social networks. The reason for the transfer, which had the authorization of his sisters, Fátima and Renata Scarpa, has not yet been disclosed.

In April, Chiquinho, who calls himself a count, was admitted to the Sírio-Libanês hospital due to a urinary tract infection. In the hospital, he had diverticulitis and problems with the healing of the surgeries, which made the discharge process difficult, which only happened in July. He stayed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and was even intubated.

When he returned home in August, he took to Twitter to say that he was “much stronger, full of life and with the will to live” and thanked the fans for their affection. “I am very happy to know how much I am loved by so many people. Once again, thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and attention. I will never forget it,” he wrote. On September 9, the businessman returned to the hospital and underwent four more operations.











In 2009, the socialite was admitted to the ICU of Hospital Sírio-Libanês after presenting with Peritonitis, which required surgical intervention.

In an interview with the program Sensational, recorded a few weeks before the last hospitalization of the count, Chiquinho Scarpa, gave details of what led him to stay in the hospital for five months. He said he arrived at the hospital for the first time in January of this year, with a suspected urinary tract infection. For three months, he used different antibiotics to treat the disease, without any improvement. Frustrated, he regretted the delay in getting an accurate diagnosis: “I think the doctor made a mistake, because if he had done a test, he would have known what I had.”

What really weakened his health was discovered only in April and already in a delicate state. Chiquinho had to be admitted to the ICU. “Actually, I had diverticulitis. We all have balls that are on the wall of the intestine, (in my case) one of these balls inflamed and entered the bladder. I operated six times. Six operations with six consecutive anesthesias”, he recalled.

Despite being weakened, the socialite assured that he was not afraid of death. “I pray morning and night. Always giving thanks, never asking for anything for myself. So, I never asked to get well. I pray thanking me for not having died, for having nothing. But I believe that there was no real danger to my life,” he said. .







Diverticulitis and Peritonitis





Diverticulitis is an intestinal disease marked by inflammation in the inner wall of the intestine. It can be mild, causing symptoms such as pain and bloating in the belly. Treatment usually involves medicine for diverticulitis, rest, and hydration. But there are also serious cases of diverticulitis, which are life-threatening and require urgent surgery.

Some of the causes of this inflammatory process are: aging, smoking, constipation, a low-fiber diet, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle.

The hallmarks of the disease are protrusions on the walls of the large intestine, the diverticula. They do not harm the body by themselves, but these structures can become inflamed. And then diverticulitis is diagnosed. It damages the intestine or promotes abscesses at the site, contributing to the proliferation of bacteria and the consequent risk of an infection.

Peritonitis is inflammation resulting from infection that affects the peritoneum, tissue that lines the inner wall of the abdomen and covers most organs in the abdominal region, such as the stomach, intestines, liver and spleen. This infection can be caused by bacteria or fungus.

In most cases, the cause is a rupture (perforation) in the abdominal wall, but the disease can also develop without an abdominal rupture; although it is rare. This type of peritonitis is called spontaneous peritonitis.

The main signs and symptoms of peritonitis include abdominal pain, tenderness in the abdominal area, bloating or bloating, fever, nausea and vomiting, reduced appetite, diarrhea, constipation, little urine, dehydration, excessive thirst, inability to have a bowel movement. or releasing gases and fatigue.