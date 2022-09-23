Chiquinho Scarpa had two types of infection; Understand the framework of the entrepreneur who remains hospitalized

Chiquinho Scarpa has been hospitalized at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo, since last Wednesday, 22nd. The 71-year-old businessman was transferred from Syrian-Lebanese to the health unit after undergoing 10 surgeries in a period of seven months, as officially announced on the socialite’s social networks. The reason for the transfer, which had the authorization of his sisters, Fátima and Renata Scarpa, has not yet been disclosed.

In April, Chiquinho, who calls himself a count, was admitted to the Sírio-Libanês hospital due to a urinary tract infection. In the hospital, he had diverticulitis and problems with the healing of the surgeries, which made the discharge process difficult, which only happened in July. He had to stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), even being intubated.

When he returned home in August, he took to Twitter to say that he was “much stronger, full of life and with the will to live” and thanked the fans for their affection. “I am very happy to know how much I am loved by so many people. Once again, thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and attention. I will never forget it,” he wrote. On September 9, the businessman returned to the hospital and underwent four more operations.

It is worth remembering that, in 2009, the socialite was admitted to the ICU of Hospital Sírio-Libanês after presenting with Peritonitis, which required surgical intervention.

This Thursday, the 22nd, it will air at 11 pm, on the program Sensationalgives TV network! presented by Daniela Albuquerque an interview with Chiquinho Scarpa, recorded a few weeks before the count’s last hospitalization, according to the station’s press office. At the time, the businessman gave details of what led him to stay in hospital for five months.

To the attraction, he said that he arrived at the hospital for the first time in January of this year, with suspected urinary tract infection. For three months, he used different antibiotics to treat the disease, without any improvement. Frustrated, he regretted the delay in getting an accurate diagnosis: “I think the doctor made a mistake, because if he had performed an exam, he would have known what I had”.

What really weakened his health was discovered only in April and already in a delicate state. Chiquinho had to be admitted to the ICU. “I actually had diverticulitis. We all have balls that stay on the wall of the intestine, (in my case) one of these balls got inflamed and got inside the bladder. I operated six times. Six operations with six consecutive anesthesias”, he recalled.

Despite being weakened, the socialite assured that he was not afraid of death. “I am extremely Catholic, I pray morning and night. Always thanking you, never asking for anything from me. So I never asked to get well. I pray, thanking you for not having died, for having nothing. But I believe that even life-threatening, I did not have it,” he said.

What are Diverticulitis and Peritonitis?

Diverticulitis is an intestinal disease marked by inflammation in the inner wall of the intestine. It can be mild, causing symptoms such as pain and bloating in the belly. Treatment usually involves medicine for diverticulitis, rest, and hydration. But there are also serious cases of diverticulitis, which are life-threatening and require urgent surgery.

Some of the causes of this inflammatory process are: aging, smoking, constipation, a low-fiber diet, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle.

The hallmarks of the disease are protrusions on the walls of the large intestine, the diverticula. They do not harm the body by themselves, but these structures can become inflamed. And then diverticulitis is diagnosed. It damages the intestine or promotes abscesses at the site, contributing to the proliferation of bacteria and the consequent risk of an infection.

Peritonitis is inflammation resulting from infection that affects the peritoneum, tissue that lines the inner wall of the abdomen and covers most organs in the abdominal region, such as the stomach, intestines, liver and spleen. This infection can be caused by bacteria or fungus.

In most cases, the cause is a rupture (perforation) in the abdominal wall, but the disease can also develop without an abdominal rupture; although it is rare. This type of peritonitis is called spontaneous peritonitis.

The main signs and symptoms of peritonitis include abdominal pain, tenderness in the abdominal area, bloating or bloating, fever, nausea and vomiting, reduced appetite, diarrhea, constipation, little urine, dehydration, excessive thirst, inability to have a bowel movement. or releasing gases and fatigue.