Chosen by Bolsonaro for election in São Paulo, Tarcísio does not even know where to vote and is embarrassed live (video)

Carioca, Bolsonarista was visibly embarrassed for not even knowing where to vote

support the 247

ICL

247 – Bolsonaro’s candidate for the government of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas was embarrassed live when asked in an interview by TV Vanguarda, an affiliate of Globo, about the name of the school or at least the name of the neighborhood in which he will vote.

He was asked about having declared an electoral domicile in São José dos Campos (SP), but said he did not remember where his polling place was in the city. “It’s a school. Now it’s gone to the head”, he said visibly embarrassed.

>>>> Bolsonaro ally, Lira attacks research and talks about punishing institutes

The change of electoral domicile of Tarcísio, who is from Rio de Janeiro, was the subject of a civil investigation by the State Public Ministry, but the procedure was shelved.

The race for the government of São Paulo has Fernando Haddad (PT) in the lead, with 30% of voting intentions in the first round in a stimulated question. Tarcísio and Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) are right after, with 22% and 18% respectively. They are considered tied because they are within the three-point margin of error. The numbers are from the EXAME/IDEIA electoral poll, released this Thursday, 22.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.