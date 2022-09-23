Committee splits and allies fear Bolsonaro’s ‘crazy’ campaign

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony at the National Justice Council in Brasilia, Brazil, August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A few days before the elections, President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) campaign committee is concerned about the distance between the candidate and his opponent from the Workers’ Party in the polls – Datafolha yesterday (22) showed Lula’s growth to 47%. Faced with the scenario, part of the allies fear that Bolsonaro will ‘alope’ in the final stretch, with an attack on the polls and fake news.

The other side, however, defends this radical strategy, according to columnist Andréia Sadi. In an interview, he stated – and continues to defend – that the Armed Forces should inspect the safe room of electronic voting machines, in addition to defending the printed vote once again.

“I understand that the chance of corruption diversion is greatly reduced, not zero, it would zero with the printed vote, but the printed vote Mr. Barroso worked within the Chamber against the printed vote. Another undue interference by a member of the STF within Parliament” , said Bolsonaro.

The fear of the tactic comes from allies in the center. The “strategy is a ‘shot in the foot”, as Bolsonaro loses votes and drives away undecided people whenever he causes “riot” and adopts “conspiracy theories”.

The PT also has the same assessment as the moderates of Bolsonaro’s HQ: fake news and the attack on the polls will be part of the speeches in the final stretch of the campaign.

Lula widens the distance, shows Datafolha

The new 2022 electoral survey carried out by the Datafolha Institute, released on Thursday night (22), pointed out that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has widened his distance in the leadership of the electoral race for the presidency of the Republic, starting to have 47% of voting intentions in the 1st round.

The current president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), remained at the same level as before and continues with 33%. Ciro Gomes (PDT) dropped to 7%, and Simone Tebet (MBD) remained at 5%.

Election polls, how do I know which ones I can trust?

In the midst of this diversity of existing surveys in Brazil, many voters do not know which results to believe.

Keep reading

On the first day of the year it became mandatory (read the resolution by clicking here) the registration with the Electoral Justice of any public survey related to the elections for president and governor. However, if a survey is registered, it does not necessarily mean that it will be reliable, because there is no type of prior inspection on the methodology of these surveys.

Currently, the reliability of research is guaranteed in Brazil through transparency. Some of the information that must be registered with the Electoral Court, making the surveys subject to contestation, should any irregularity be found later:

Contractor’s name

Amount charged for the survey

Origin of invested resources

Methodology

realization period

Data collection inspection system

Type of questionnaire applied

To identify the attributes that most deserve attention in election polls, the Yahoo! Notícias talked to some experts on the subject and separated a list with the most important points, check here.

What is the 2022 Election date?

The first round of elections will be held in October 2nd, a Sunday. The second round – if necessary – will be played on October 30, also a Sunday.

See the order of choice in the electronic ballot box in Election 2022