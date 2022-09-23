Conflict of interest: CVM will ask shareholders to justify vote

The CVM prepares a market orientation opinion on the controlling shareholder’s vote in situations of potential conflict of interest – but the document does not intend to say that the correct way to interpret the matter is by the “material” or “formal” conflict.

“If these criteria were sufficient, this discussion would already be resolved,” CVM president João Pedro Nascimento told the Brazil Journal. “The fact is that the topic is controversial, it divides experts and there are many interpretive issues that need to be improved.”

According to João Pedro, the CVM’s opinion should make it clear that if the shareholder who is supposed to be in a conflict of interest understands that he is prepared to vote, he can do so, but with justifications.

“It is very important to demand care from shareholders when exercising this right to vote. He will have to demonstrate that he has reflected on the decision and that he did not vote in conflict,” said João Pedro.

In its current configuration, the majority of the CVM collegiate signaled in a judgment a month ago that it understands that the conflict is ‘material’ – that is, the controller can vote and after that it will be evaluated whether or not he voted in the best interests of the company. Twelve years ago, the understanding prevailed in the CVM that the conflict is “formal”, and the shareholder would be previously prevented from voting.

According to João Pedro, the CVM will carry out a careful and detailed examination of the circumstances of the concrete cases, and for this reason the shareholder will need to be ready to explain that he exercised his vote in the best interest of the company.

The CVM judgment in which the majority of the current collegiate indicated that they understood that the conflict is “material” was interrupted after a request for a review by director Flávia Perlingeiro.

The president of the CVM said that the judgment will be concluded later this year and after that the collegiate will deal with the production of the guidance opinion.

Ana Paula Ragazzi