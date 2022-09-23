Conmebol’s bad deal in the South American final – Prisma

São Paulo and Independiente Del Valle will play the grand final of the Sudamericana 2022, on October 1, a Saturday, starting at 5 pm.

An important match, but, apparently, it will not have the powerful strength of open TV in its transmission.

Everything is going to be hidden on Conmebol TV. A bad deal for clubs and brands.

It is incomprehensible the attitude of Conmebol in playing open TV to a corner in relation to the Sudamericana.

At a time like this, given the interest that a final arouses, even more involving a great Brazilian club.

Conmebol limits transmission to two operators and its own TV, which cannot be accessed on others, such as Vivo, for example.

That, date today, if nothing changes in the next few days, it’s making a bad deal or ripping money.



threw in the towel

SBT never hid its interest in making the South American final. However, given the current situation, he has already thrown in the towel. Besides, it couldn’t be sold overnight. Globe, nothing different. Band, no chance. ESPN, closed door.

For all that, have no doubt, piracy should be the party.







First episode

Record promoted last Wednesday (21) the premiere of the fourth season of the series “Reis” – A Escolha. According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, both in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro the production secured the isolated second place. Now, in addition to highlighting history and audience numbers, it is also necessary to draw attention to the network’s success in choosing actor/singer Gabriel Vivan to interpret the young David. Well directed, it was one of the highlights.

The hook at the end of the first chapter was also an ace thing.



Ronnie’s morning

The TV Network! scheduled for the 3rd of October, live, the premiere of the program “Manhã do Ronnie”, which marks the return of Ronnie Von to television. A variety format tied to the charisma and elegance of the presenter, also with a lot of information, service, special guests and entertainment.

On air daily from 9 am to 10:25 am.



timeline 1

The remake of Pantanal, already counting down, was even a case apart in the history of Globo’s dramaturgy.

For example, in the commercial plan, distributed by its broadcasters to the market, a “time line” was placed, which even informs the year, 1983, that Benedito Ruy Barbosa had the idea of ​​writing the soap opera set in the “Pantanal”.



timeline 2

Globo also assumes in this document that the production of the extinct TV Manchete, carried out in 1990, was “a resounding success for critics and audiences”.

Remembering that Boni de Oliveira, Globo boss at the time, did not want to do the soap opera. Today, he says he regretted having turned down the project.



Cabin

Luciana Gimenez, presenter of Rede TV!, could be the novelty in the “list” of the World Cup.

There is already a movement for her to follow the games in Qatar.







Second time

Jade Picon found behind the scenes of “Travessia”, a replacement for “Pantanal”, all the support needed to develop her work as an actress. In particular, by author Gloria Perez and director Mauro Mendonça Filho.

Now it’s time to face the game on the field. Kick off scheduled for October 10th.

theater

On the 29th, at 7:00 pm, the show “Baby – You Need to Know Me” will premiere at Sesc Tijuca, in Rio.

On stage, Rafael Primot. The play tells the story of love and affection between two brothers who need to support each other to deal with the proximity of their mother’s death.

Marjorie Estiano participates in off-screen and the costumes are signed by Débora Falabella.



released

In recent years, working as an exclusive artist for Globo, Juliana Paiva was forced to give up many invitations to the cinema.

Disconnected from the station, she intends to make up for lost time.







Thermometer

People more connected to the world of cinema understand that Bruna Marquezine’s performance in the movie “O Besouro Azul” will have an important weight for other flights in Hollywood.

The young actress, by the way, is going through a very good moment in her career.



Football

Weekend with two football championship finals on the Band’s schedule.

Saturday, at 2 pm, for the Brazilian Women’s, Corinthians and Internacional enter the field. Narration by Isabelly Morais, comments by Alline Calandrini and Milene Domingues, with reports by Luiza Oliveira and Esther Fischborn.

On Sunday, at 11 am, Brazilian Sub 20, duel between Corinthians and Palmeiras. Narration by Oliveira Andrade, comments by Rafa Oliveira and JP Sgarbi, plus reports by Thiago Kansler and Gabrielle Guimarães.



A fight

Eduardo Martini’s achievement – ​​Best Actor – at the Bibi Ferreira Award, held this week in São Paulo, was highly celebrated. Victory for the work in the show “Simplesmente Clô”, in dispute with names like André Garolli, Luiz Amorim, Marcelo Airoldi and Reynaldo Gianecchini.

In the most complicated times of the pandemic, Martini had to take a corner and run in the area to head, to keep his work in the theater.







Spectacular Sunday

The next edition of “Domingo Espetacular” (25th) on Record will feature a special interview with singer Paula Fernandes given to reporter Michael Keller.

All about the latest events involving her career and the big scare, almost a month ago, when she was in a car accident along with her boyfriend, Rony Cecconello.



Hit – Rebate

• The singer Lexa performs this Saturday, from 11 pm, at the Carioca Club, in Pinheiros.

• “Sentir para Pensar”, a book by Luigi Baricelli, will be released on Monday, the 26th, at Livraria da Vila – JK Iguatemi, in São Paulo, starting at 7 pm.

• In addition to the Saturday with the first eliminated from “A Fazenda14”, on Sunday, Rodrigo Faro will pay tribute to the group Harmonia do Samba.

• Cast of “Pantanal” is already in that phase of goodbyes…

• …But some, like José Loreto, Bella Campos and Letícia Salles, are already breathing the air of “Vai na Fé”, a new seven o’clock soap opera.

• Miguel Coelho, Jonatas in “Reis”, still has a lot of work to do…

• …The character is also confirmed in the fifth season.

• The filming of “The Business Women’s Club” came to an end…

• … In the cast, names like Grace Gianoukas, Ítala Nandi, Irene Ravache, Katiuscia Canoro, Louise Cardoso, Cristina Pereira, Luis Miranda, Rafael Vitti, among others.

• It was lacking to inform that Ana Zucatelli is also part of the cast of the show “Os Sete Suspeitos”, which opens on October 8 at the theater at Shopping West Plaza, in São Paulo.

• Sunday, SBT starts showing “Tá na Rua”, with Helen Ganzarolli, as part of the “Silvio Santos Program”.

• After “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Cauã Reymond said several times that he would take a break from soap operas…

• … He even announced an investment in a fashion program for the GNT and a project on football…

• …This possibility of a soap opera with Walcyr Carrasco is strange. Seeing is believing!