Cooking gas becomes cheaper for distributors, announces Petrobras

Petrobras announced today a 6% reduction in the average sale price of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas, cooking gas) to distributors. With this, the value will go from R$ 4.0265/kg to R$ 3.7842/kg. In practice, a 13 kg cylinder will leave Petrobras costing R$ 49.19 – before, it was R$ 52.39. The measure takes effect tomorrow.

It is still not possible to say if and how the decrease will reach the final consumer, since the transfer depends on each reseller.

Between September 11 and 17, consumers were paying an average price of R$ 113.25 for the 13 kg cylinder across the country, according to the ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis).

Petrobras had already lowered the price of LPG by 4.7% last week.

A report in the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo this Tuesday (20) showed that the previous gas cut had not yet reached the consumer. The price of the cylinder at resellers had risen 1.2% during the previous week.

In a statement, the company said that the drop “follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practices.”

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) published a post on social media touting the reduction in gas prices.