Corinthians presents itself after a break, and assistant talks about the importance of rest | Corinthians

Timão will only return to the field on the 28th, against Atlético-GO, at Neo Química, in a match valid for the 28th round of the competition in consecutive points. There will be four commitments for the Brazilian until the first final of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo, on the 12th, also in the Corinthians arena.

Corinthians’ schedule for the next game will have seven days of training. Filipe Almeida, assistant coach Vítor Pereira, explainedin an interview with Corinthians TV, the importance of rest and training period:

– It is not normal to have such a long break in this championship. So we understood that it was important to give players three days to rest. In addition to physical fatigue, the mental issue is important. I think it was good for them to regain energy so that, in the last third of the championship, they are at full strength.

Filipe Almeida, assistant to Vítor Pereira at Corinthians

– Now we have six, seven days until the game against Atlético-GO, having what we would like to have more often, free weeks. Essentially, we’re going to try to fix things that just aren’t enough with images. Nothing like field work. That’s what we’re going to do, correct things, improve some aspects that we’ve been losing – he added.

The assistant also commented if he is satisfied with how the squad absorbs the training of the Portuguese coaching staff.

– Bad for us if, at this point, they still didn’t understand what we want (laughs). The game idea will always be evolving, but there are things that remain, the great principles, that they are completely identified.

– Basically, we are changing the exercises, but the goals are for the same behaviors. Some that we add, which is an evolutionary process, and others that we want to keep on a regular basis. So, I think, above all, it’s about remembering again, correcting what we’ve been missing. I’m sure the team will appear strong for the decisions that come around – concluded Filipe.

Róger Guedes, Gil, Ramiro and Giuliano in training this Thursday

Athletes who were in transition from the medical department to the field did not receive this time off and were recovering in the Corinthians CT. These are the cases of Maycon, Júnior Moraes and Rafael Ramos.

The club released a video of Thursday’s training, which included internal work at the gym and also on the field.

Corinthians reintroduces itself after a long break for its players

In addition, Rafael Ramos appears in the so-called “hyperbaric chamber”, a process that helps athletes in recovering from muscle problems.

Rafael Ramos, Corinthians right-back, undergoing treatment for a muscle problem in the hyperbaric chamber

See the sequence of Corinthians until the return game of the Copa do Brasil final, at Maracanã:

09/28 – Corinthians vs Atlético-GO (Brasileirão)

10/01 – Corinthians vs Cuiabá (Brasileirão)

10/04 – Youth x Corinthians (Brasileirão)

10/08 – Corinthians vs Athletico (Brasileirão)

10/12 – Corinthians vs Flamengo (first final of the Copa do Brasil)

10/16 – Goiás vs Corinthians (Brazilian Championship)

10/19 – Flamengo x Corinthians (second final of the Copa do Brasil)



