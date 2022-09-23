Count Chiquinho Scarpa was transferred from hospital, why?

After about seven months of hospitalization, playboy Chiquinho Scarpa, 71, was transferred from Hospital Sírio-Libanês to Hospital Vila Nova Star with 10 surgeries performed due to diverticulitis. The change was yesterday and was released through his Instagram profile.

The decision, taken by Fátima and Renata Scarpa, sisters of the Count (title with which the playboy describes himself), was motivated by the high number of surgeries and side effects of these procedures. According to information given to splashthe Scarpa family hopes “that with a different technique the problem will be solved”.

The treatment, so far, has been done by Professor Dr. Raul Cutait and his team. After his transfer to Vila Nova Star Hospital, Chiquinho Scarpa will be under the care of Professor Dr. Antonio Luiz de Vasconcellos Macedo.

“We decided to transfer it to Doctor Macedo to see if he solves it at once. The reason for so many surgeries are adhesions, fissures and internal stitches that open. We hope that with a different technique the problem will be solved”, the family told Splash.

Why was the playboy hospitalized?

Known for marital controversies, the count began medical visits in January, due to a severe urinary tract infection. Until April, Chiquinho Scarpa tried to treat the condition with different antibiotics, but without improvement, he underwent several tests that revealed his diverticulitis.

“I think the doctor screwed up [em janeiro]because if I had had an exam, I would have known what I had”, said the playboy about those first three months of treatment.

After that first period, Scarpa was already in a delicate condition and had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), undergoing six operations with six consecutive anesthesias.

“Actually, I had diverticulitis. We all have balls that stick to the wall of the intestine, [no meu caso] one of these balls ignited and entered the bladder”, he says.

In July, Chiquinho had been discharged from the hospital, however, with problems healing from the surgeries, the count had to return to the hospital.

Tonight, the playboy appears on RedeTV!’s “Sensational” program.