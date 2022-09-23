Crimes, Arrests and Delusions: The Rise and Fall of Ezra Miller – 9/23/2022

Ezra Miller, 29, emerged as one of the movie’s breakthroughs in the role of a young murderer in “We Need to Talk About Kevin” in 2011. The following year, he gained more fans by playing the cool Patrick in the drama “The Perks of Be invisible”.

In 2015, Ezra’s career took off with roles in major franchises: he was chosen to play the superhero Flash in DC productions and the wizard Credence Barebone in “Fantastic Beasts”, a series of films derived from Harry Potter.

His eccentric manner and openness about his sexual orientation and gender identity were the seasoning for Ezra to become a modern Hollywood star.

“I don’t identify as a man. I don’t identify as a woman. I barely identify as a human”, he said, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter magazine in 2018, in which he came out “queer”.

The last few years, however, have been eventful for Ezra, who twice spent time in prison in 2022 and faces a string of allegations of harassment of women and children, assault and theft. Reports from close people show that Ezra suffers from a drug addiction, in addition to hallucinations that involve being the “new Messiah” and an altar to worship himself.

inappropriate behavior

The first signs that something was wrong appeared in 2019. According to the website Insider, Ezra’s behavior on the set of the series “Asking For It” worried co-stars and production.

The star wore capes, long robes and a unicorn head backstage despite the high temperatures in the room. Additionally, Ezra’s strong body odor became a topic among the team.

During the filming of the series “The Stand” in the same year, Ezra screamed, squeaked and spat, disrupting the progress of production.

People close to him point to the divorce of Ezra’s parents as the trigger for the crisis: “Before that, Ezra hadn’t freaked out and lost control in public,” a friend told Vanity Fair magazine.

Fights in Iceland, guru and cult

In 2020, Ezra spent a few months in a rented house in Iceland accompanied by a “spiritual guru” named Jasper Young Bear.

residents of Reykjavik told Variety that the actor acted aggressively and smelled bad. He didn’t usually change his clothes and wandered the cold city streets barefoot, muttering, with long, pointed toenails and an infected wound on his foot.

Rumors that Ezra led a cult at the house, where he hosted several other people, began to circulate in the area.

In this period, Ezra was involved in two fights in a bar. A video that shows the actor hanging a woman during one of these confusions went viral on social media, making public the difficult moment in the actor’s life.

According to Variety, the woman asked about some bruises on his feet, which he wore flip-flops. Ezra said they were scars from a fight, and the woman joked that she could defeat him in a fight.

Ezra took the proposal seriously and confronted the woman outside the bar. “I thought it was all a joke, but it wasn’t,” she said in an interview.

Now let’s talk about Ezra Miller. Earlier this year he was caught on video choking a fan and now twitter has nearly forgotten about it. The video has not impacted his career, he’s still set to appear in The Flash and Fantastic Beasts 3 which ironically Johnny Depp was fired from. pic.twitter.com/YPzOBbMwKe — jeremy. (@jeremylovesyall) November 28, 2020

Prior to that, according to a bartender, Ezra had already been involved in a fight in which he hanged and slapped another customer.

troubled year

In 2022, Ezra was arrested twice and various crimes and accusations came to light, jeopardizing the release of the movie “Flash”.

In January, the actor posted a video on his social media threatening to kill members of the Ku Klux Klan: “If you want to die, I suggest you kill yourself with your own weapons, ok? If not, keep doing exactly what you’re doing now.” , and you know what I’m talking about, and, you know, we’ll do it for you, if that’s what you really want,” he says.

Ezra Miller threatens to kill Ku Klux Klan members “I suggest killing yourselves with your own guns … Otherwise … we will do it for you” pic.twitter.com/D3FwanoIio — Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) January 28, 2022

A woman claimed to have been harassed by Ezra that same month in Germany. The two had a consensual romantic date in 2020 and didn’t see each other again until February 2022 when Ezra paid another visit. In this, the actor had aggressive behavior after she said that smoking was not allowed inside her house.

I asked him to leave 20 times, maybe more. Then he started insulting me. I was ‘a transphobic, piece of shit’, a ‘Nazi’. It started to get so, so stressful for me. Ezra was walking around my house, looking at everything, touching everything, scattering tobacco leaves on the floor. the woman told Variety

In February, another incident resulted in a 12-year-old getting a protective order against Ezra. According to eyewitness accounts to the Daily Beast website, Ezra threatened a man with a gun and accused a woman of being a “witch and vampire” during a meeting of acquaintances.

After the discussions, Ezra reportedly shifted his focus to the woman’s son, who was 11 at the time.

He was strangely attracted to me and kept talking about how he loved my outfit and my style, talking nonstop about how great it was. It was very uncomfortable. I got really nervous. I was scared to be around him after he yelled at my mom and she was crying. said the child

Ezra also touched and hugged the child, as well as suggesting “guiding” him: “He is an elevated being and would be lucky to have someone like me to guide him.”

prisons

In March, Ezra was arrested for the first time in Hawaii after “becoming agitated when bar patrons started singing karaoke”. He then “began shouting obscenities and at one point took the microphone out of the hands of a woman who was singing. He later hurled himself at a man who was playing darts.” On that occasion, Ezra filmed his arrest with the justification of producing an NFT.

Afterwards, a couple filed a protective order against Ezra claiming he broke into their room and stole documents such as a passport and bank cards. According to Radar, Ezra was staying at the couple’s home and became violent after being released from prison. “I’m going to bury you and your bitch wife,” Ezra reportedly told the couple.

Three weeks after the first arrest, Ezra was arrested again in Hawaii for allegedly throwing a chair at a 26-year-old woman’s head during a party.

Allegation of child grooming and theft

In June, a couple accused Ezra of grooming, assaulting and psychologically manipulating their daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes, now 18. They claim she has known the actor since she was 13 and have requested a protective order to stop him from approaching Tokata.

According to TMZ, Tokata’s parents claim that she met Ezra in 2016. The following year, the actor would have taken her to visit the sets of the movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and offered her marijuana, alcohol and LSD.

The relationship between the two continued until, in January of this year, the parents went to look for Tokata and discovered bruises on their daughter’s body that would have been caused by Ezra. In addition, the young woman would not have access to basic items such as a driver’s license, credit card, socks, underwear, money, cell phone or even her own car keys.

A colleague told Insider that he witnessed Ezra’s aggressive behavior towards Tokata. According to him, Ezra yelled at Tokata after seeing her wearing makeup, as well as kissing her and saying “No abuse without love”. Tokata denies it all and says that Ezra has been “a great support” to her.

Also in June, Rolling Stone claimed that the actor would be sheltering a family consisting of a 25-year-old woman and her three children on his ranch in Vermont, USA. The children, who are between 1 and 5 years old, would be exposed to guns, ammunition and marijuana on the property. The youngest would have put a bullet in her mouth.

In August, Ezra was indicted for stealing drinks from a house. The actor’s defense says the house belongs to a childhood friend of Ezra’s and that the actor didn’t know that “they weren’t friends anymore”.

Altar for yourself and weapons

In September, Vanity Fair magazine published a story with more details about Ezra’s plight. According to the magazine, there is a large collection of weapons on the ranch in Vermont, which were even locked in a safe after friends and family became concerned about the condition of the actor.

When two friends came to visit Ezra a few days later, the star’s plight was “regrettable”. Ezra would be “falling on his face” and “freaking out” because he didn’t have his weapons.

The article also says that there is an altar on the property with ammunition, marijuana, sage and Flash figurines. A source says that Ezra recently demanded that actress Susan Sarandon come “praise” him at his altar for not inviting him to dinner.

Ezra would also believe he is the “reincarnation of Jesus”: “Ezra is Jesus and Tokata is an indigenous spider goddess and their union will be responsible for the apocalypse. They believe this is the real reason why no one wants the two of them together,” he says. a source.

Pronouncement

In August, Ezra spoke for the first time about the controversies.

I have recently been going through a period of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering from complex mental health issues and have started ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone for alarming and upsetting my past behavior. I am committed to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life. Ezra Miller

The new movie “Flash” remains scheduled to open in theaters in June 2023.