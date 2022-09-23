Cristiane scores the fastest goal in Paulista’s history, and Santos thrashes Taubaté | saints

Santos beat Taubaté 4-0, this Thursday, at the Joaquinzão stadium, in Taubaté, in a match valid for the sixth round of the Campeonato Paulista Feminino.

Top scorer in the competition, striker Cristiane set a new state record by scoring the fastest goal in the competition’s history: 16 seconds into the game.

Brena threw it to Cristiane, who dominated at the edge of the area, turned and finished in the left corner of goalkeeper Yolanda. It was her tenth goal at Paulista Feminino.

The Mermaids extended the score in the 25th minute. Jane took a corner, defender Camila Martins deflected her head to beat Yolanda and score.

The third goal came in the first half. In the 31st minute, after a corner kick, Taubaté’s defense pushed away and the ball was left in Cristiane. Shirt 11 dominated and played for Gi Oliveira, who finished. The goalkeeper Yolanda palmed, and the ball was left for Thaisinha to just push it into the net.

1 of 2 Cristiane celebrates Santos’ goal against Taubaté for the Paulista Women’s Championship — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC Cristiane celebrates Santos’ goal against Taubaté for the Paulista Women’s Championship — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC

And the result became a rout in the second half. At nine minutes, Camila Martins crossed, Cristiane received in the area and arranged for Thaisinha to kick cross.

With the result, Santos took the lead in the competition, with 16 points. However, the team could drop to second place if Red Bull Bragantino beat EC São Bernardo in the match that will close the round. Taubaté is in seventh place, with seven points.

In the next round, the Mermaids will face the classic against São Paulo. The teams face each other on Wednesday, at 3 pm, at Vila Belmiro. Taubaté travels to face Red Bull Bragantino, on Tuesday, at 3 pm, CT of Red Bull Brasil, in Jarinu.

