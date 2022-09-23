Cruzeiro access marks successful year for Ronaldo’s companies

After three seasons out of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Cruzeiro finally confirmed its return to the national football elite, beating Vasco 3-0 at Mineirão, in a game valid for the 31st round of Série B. Ronaldo’s management, who had a very successful year in all his companies, which go beyond football. The Phenomenon also has investments in technology, big data, e-sports and new entertainment formats.

Ronaldo’s conglomerate is made up of companies such as Tara Sports, Fundação Fenômeno, R9 Gestão Patrimonial, Oddz, Octagon, Beyond, Ronaldo TV, Fenômenos Podcast and two football clubs: Cruzeiro and Real Valladolid.

According to Gabriel Lima, who is Ronaldo’s partner at Oddz Network and also CEO of Cruzeiro, the annual revenue of Ronaldo’s companies is around R$400 million. Money that is applied within the companies themselves, as was the case with the creation of Beyond Films, a startup for the creation of media and content. In all, around R$40 million will be invested in Beyond over the next few years.

The year 2022 was not only successful for companies linked to technology, it was also a year of glories in the sports area. The two clubs owned by Ronaldo gained access in Brazil and Spain. Before Cruzeiro confirmed the return to Serie A of the Brasileirão, Real Valladolid had already won a spot in La Liga at the end of May.

One of the factors that explain Ronaldo’s success as a businessman is the fact that he knows how to exploit his image very well, both as a football player and as a very successful businessman. Ronaldo Academy is a franchise of football schools with 23 units in Brazil and two in the United States. In fact, Ronaldo was already present in American football, when he owned the Fort Lauderdale Strikers.

Ronaldo’s image also conveys credibility to current football players, so much so that one of Oddz’s specialties is managing the image of athletes. Striker Gabriel Jesus, currently at Arsenal, England, is one of the company’s successful projects, for example. R9 Gestão Patrimonial e Financeira is a company focused on helping athletes with investments and among its clients is Corinthians striker Róger Guedes.

At the age of 46, completed this Thursday (22), Ronaldo is on his way to having a career as a businessman as promising as he was on the field, when he won two World Cups and was elected the best player on the planet three times.