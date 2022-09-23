Cruzeiro supporter is assaulted by Vasco residents and leaves Mineirão unconscious

The bad behavior of some Vasco fans on Wednesday night (21) put the lives of Cruzeiro residents at the Mineirão stadium. Among the regrettable facts, the case of a Celestial player brutally attacked during the game came to light, which ended with a 3-0 victory from Minas Gerais and access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

According to witnesses, during the second half, when the Vasco residents began to leave the stands, some of them passed through the divide that separated the opponents in the area of ​​bars and bathrooms. When they invaded the Orange sector, on the Cruzeiro side, they beat the victim, who was there, until he was bloody and unconscious on the ground.

After that, civil firefighters were called and performed first aid to the man, who has not yet had his information released. He was taken to the stadium’s medical center and then reportedly taken to the João XXIII Emergency Hospital, in the Santa Efigênia neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte.

According to the incident report, obtained by the The Sports Time, the Military Police were called and had to use force, especially with the use of batons, to disperse the Cross Maltines from the place. There were no arrests in flagrante delicto due to this.