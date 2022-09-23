Cruzeiro surpasses Atltico and guarantees the highest average audience in Series B

Against Vasco, Cruzeiro fans beat Mineir's record
photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Against Vasco, Cruzeiro fans beat Mineiro’s record in 2022

With seven rounds in advance, Cruzeiro secured, this Wednesday (21), the highest average attendance in the history of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship since 2006, when the tournament started to be disputed by points.

Before Cruzeiro took the top of the ranking, the record belonged to Atltico, which played in the Second Division in 2006.

Ranking of Cruzeiro at home audiences in Serie B

16
16 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress
15
15 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress
14
14 Cruzeiro 4 x 0 Nutico – 21,228 fans, at Independência, for the 26th round of Serie B; income of R$ 600,345.33 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
13
13 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress
12
12 Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense – 22,432 fans, at Man Garrincha, for the 24th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,816,425.00 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
11
11 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
10
10 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press
9
9 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
8
8 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274 fans, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,264,718.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress
7
7 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, in Mineiro, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
6
6 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, in Mineiro, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
5
5 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Operrio – 52,751 fans, in Mineiro, for the 29th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,930,442.00 – photo: Thoms Santos/Staff Images/Cruzeiro
4
4 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
3
3 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress
two
2 Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Cricima – 58,702 fans, in Mineiro, for the 28th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,478,008.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
1
1 Cruzeiro 3 x 0 Vasco – 59,204 fans in Mineiro, for the 31st round of Serie B; income of R$ 2,974,486.00 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Even if they don’t have any fans in Mineiro in the three games they have left as home team (Ituano, Guarani and CSA), the celestial team will have the best average in the historical series.

Against Vasco, in the duel that secured Cruzeiro in Serie A in 2023, there were 59,204 people at Gigante da Pampulha – a stadium record in 2022. Thus, Raposa reached a total audience of 640,033 in Serie B.

Cruzeiro’s current audience average is 40,002 fans per game. In the event that there are no fans in the next three matches – which will not happen – the average would be 33,685.

The numbers are already higher than those recorded by Atltico. In 2006, the alvinegro club received 606,518 people in the 19 games they played in Serie B. The average was 31,922 people per match.

Best Serie B audience averages since 2006

2022 – Cruzeiro – 40,002 (in 16 games)

2006 – Atlantic – 31,922

2007 – Santa Cruz – 28,332

2018 – Fortaleza – 28,702

2009 – Vasco – 25,730

2008 – Corinthians – 23,786

2017 – International – 23,328

2019 – Coritiba – 22,419

2010 – Bahia – 18,654

2011 – Sport – 18,466

2016 – Bahia – 17,201

2015 – Bahia – 16,904

2012 – Victory – 16,192

2013 – Sport – 15,686

2014 – Vasco – 14,232

2020 – (pandemic)

2021 – Cruzeiro – 12,000 (pandemic period. Mineiro only started to receive 100% of public capacity in November)

*Data between 2006 and 2017 were collected by journalist Joo Ricardo de Oliveira, from the website Verminosos por Futebol.

