Cruzeiro surpasses Atltico and guarantees the highest average audience in Series B
Abhishek Pratap 3 mins agoSportsComments Off on Cruzeiro surpasses Atltico and guarantees the highest average audience in Series B0 Views
With seven rounds in advance, Cruzeiro secured, this Wednesday (21), the highest average attendance in the history of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship since 2006, when the tournament started to be disputed by points.
Before Cruzeiro took the top of the ranking, the record belonged to Atltico, which played in the Second Division in 2006.
Ranking of Cruzeiro at home audiences in Serie B
Even if they don’t have any fans in Mineiro in the three games they have left as home team (Ituano, Guarani and CSA), the celestial team will have the best average in the historical series.
Against Vasco, in the duel that secured Cruzeiro in Serie A in 2023, there were 59,204 people at Gigante da Pampulha – a stadium record in 2022. Thus, Raposa reached a total audience of 640,033 in Serie B.
Cruzeiro’s current audience average is 40,002 fans per game. In the event that there are no fans in the next three matches – which will not happen – the average would be 33,685.
The numbers are already higher than those recorded by Atltico. In 2006, the alvinegro club received 606,518 people in the 19 games they played in Serie B. The average was 31,922 people per match.
Best Serie B audience averages since 2006
2022 – Cruzeiro – 40,002 (in 16 games)
2006 – Atlantic – 31,922
2007 – Santa Cruz – 28,332
2018 – Fortaleza – 28,702
2009 – Vasco – 25,730
2008 – Corinthians – 23,786
2017 – International – 23,328
2019 – Coritiba – 22,419
2010 – Bahia – 18,654
2011 – Sport – 18,466
2016 – Bahia – 17,201
2015 – Bahia – 16,904
2012 – Victory – 16,192
2013 – Sport – 15,686
2014 – Vasco – 14,232
2020 – (pandemic)
2021 – Cruzeiro – 12,000 (pandemic period. Mineiro only started to receive 100% of public capacity in November)
*Data between 2006 and 2017 were collected by journalist Joo Ricardo de Oliveira, from the website Verminosos por Futebol.