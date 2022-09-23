Cryptocurrency Creator Disappears After R$200 Billion Leak

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Interpol and Korea are looking for the creator of a bankrupt cryptocurrency that disappeared after a $40 billion breach. Do Kwon could receive a red notice as South Korean prosecutors allege he refuses to cooperate with the investigation into the Terraform Labs collapse.

The company’s billionaire debacle has drastically hurt Terra cryptocurrency investors and shaken the digital currency market. Terraform Labs was founded in January 2018, with Kwon and Daniel Shin as partners.

To get an idea of ​​how serious the situation is, an official at the Prosecutor’s Office for the Southern District of Seoul told the AFP news agency that the Public Ministry requested the cancellation of the executive’s South Korean passport as he was considered a fugitive from justice.

Cryptocurrency Creator Has an Outstanding Arrest Warrant

According to the Financial Times, the prosecution guarantees that the 31-year-old computer engineer, graduated from Stanford (USA), deactivated the unit of Terraform Labs, based in South Korea, and left for Singapore. Kwon’s escape coincided with the time when the financial meltdown was building.

An arrest warrant has already been issued against Kwon and five other people linked to cryptocurrencies for a possible violation of the country’s capital regulations. So far, he has not been arrested and has even used social media to defend himself against the accusations.

What says Kwon, creator of the Terra cryptocurrency

Last weekend, Kwon said on his social media that he is not on the run, but is willing to collaborate with “any government agency”. He further added that he is in the process of articulating a defense “in multiple jurisdictions.”

However, although he said he was not on the run, city-state police said last Saturday that the businessman had not been located in Singapore. That would have been the territory he had fled to before the company’s collapse, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Kwon has gained the trust of many financial market bigwigs

Kwon has earned the trust of a group of investors called lunatics. The name is an allusion to one of the company’s cryptocurrencies, which has raised millions of dollars from large venture capital investors to finance projects.

It didn’t take long for the South Korean to gain prestige in the markets. He convinced many bigwigs of his risky trading gamble that was based on lab-developed algorithms.

Image: Woohae Cho/Bloomberg