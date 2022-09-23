Cuts in drug distribution in popular pharmacies; know more

In the 2023 Annual Budget Bill, sent by President Jair Bolsonaro to the National Congress, a budget cut of 60% is foreseen in free medicines distributed by the program. Popular Pharmacy. The expected cut is more than BRL 1.2 billion, and the expectation is that this will not make it impossible for the population to have access to medicines for the treatment of diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and asthma, which are some of the ones that most affect the population, according to the Ministry of Health.

However, it is estimated that the population will be without 13 different types of active drug ingredients, many of them used in the treatment of asthma, diabetes and hypertension. ProGenéricos, an association that brings together the main laboratories that produce and sell drugs, has issued an alert that six of the main drugs for controlling hypertension, such as Captopril, Atenolol, Propanolol, Hydrochlorothiazide, Losartan Potassium and Enalapril Maleate, will no longer be be free for the population.

In a note, ProGenéricos stated that there is a great risk of overloading the SUS (Unified Health System). The association’s president, Telma Salles, claimed that reducing the budget for the Popular Pharmacy program will cause much harm to Brazil’s health system, and that it is not known how the government intends to help treat people who need these drugs, who often do not able to buy them. According to her, it is not a smart idea, as these people will seek treatment in the SUS network and there will be overload in these units, as they are untreatable diseases and can only be controlled with medicines.

secret budget

The so-called secret budget is how the rapporteur’s amendments (RP-9) are known by the population, and the cut is precisely to make room for these efforts. In 2022, the budget was BRL 2.04 billion in free medicines for the population, and went up to BRL 804 million in the project for 2023.

Of the budget for next year, R$ 19.4 billion will be exclusively for the secret budget. This is the highest amount ever recorded, as it is within the R$ 38.7 billion that were reserved for parliamentary amendments and budget proposals.

The BRL 38.7 billion is divided as follows:

R$ 11.705 billion for individual amendments;

R$ 7.692 billion for bench amendments;

R$ 19.397 billion for amendments by the rapporteur-general.

In 2021, the amount reserved for the secret budget was BRL 16 billion, which exceeds the forecast of BRL 14.2 billion for the readjustments of public servants in 2023. As a result, there is no forecast of amounts intended for the amendments committees, which are appointed by congressional committees.