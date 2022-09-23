Datafolha for the Senate in RJ: Romário leads the way with 31% | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Senator Romário (PL) continues to lead the race for the Federal Senate in the state of Rio de Janeiro, with 31% of voting intentions , according to a Datafolha survey released this Thursday (22). It follows with the same percentage of votes as in the previous poll, released on the 15th.

Romario (PL): 31% (31% in the previous Datafolha, of September 15)

(31% in the previous Datafolha, of September 15) Alessandro Molon (PSB): 12% (13% in previous survey)

(13% in previous survey) Clarissa (Union Brazil): 10% (8% in previous survey)

(8% in previous survey) Daniel Silveira (PTB): 8% (6% in previous survey)

(6% in previous survey) Cabo Daciolo (PDT): 6% (7% in previous survey)

(7% in previous survey) André Ceciliano (PT): 6% (5% in previous survey)

(5% in previous survey) Bárbara Sinedino (PSTU): 1% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Raul (UP): 0% (1% in previous survey)

(1% in previous survey) Prof. Helvio Costa (DC): 0% (1% in previous survey)

(1% in previous survey) Itagiba (Forward): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Sued Haidar (PMB): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Antonio Hermano (PCO): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Hiran Roedel (PCB): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) White or null: 13% (14% in previous survey)

(14% in previous survey) Do not know: 11% (11% in previous survey)

Rua (UP), Prof. Helvio Costa (DC), Itagiba (Avante), Antônio Hermano (PCO), Sued Haidar (PMB) and Hiran Roedel (PCB) were mentioned, but did not reach 1%.

1 of 1 Senator Romário — Photo: Jane de Araújo/Agência Senado Senator Romário — Photo: Jane de Araújo/Agência Senado

Among the names that share the leadership for the government of Rio de Janeiro, Romário reaches 42% among the voters of Cláudio Castro (PL) and 19% among the voters of Marcelo Freixo (PSB).

Among Freixo voters, Alessandro Molon stands out and reaches 36%.

The research was commissioned by TV Globo and Folha de S.Paulo. The result considers the margin of error of the research, which is 3 percentage pointsfor more or less.